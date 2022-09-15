NEW BETHLEHEM — Early opportunities weren’t cashed in nearly as much as needed for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team in its 3-1 loss to visiting Brockway Tuesday night.
Brockway scored three first-half goals, breaking a 1-1 tie with two goals in the final 17 minutes. Then the Lady Rovers held the hosts scoreless the rest of the way.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 2-2 going into Thursday’s game at Punxsutawney starting at 5:30 p.m.
Several opportunities early in the game had Lady Bulldogs forward Ember Hetrick getting chances, but the Lady Rovers defense and goalkeeper Josie Orinko denied her on a strong save prior to the Lady Bulldogs’ tying goal.
“(Hetrick) did a really good job and she plays that left side very well and I think our defense was just able to take care of that,” said Brockway head coach Juli Esposito, whose team stayed perfect at 4-0. “We really didn’t have to adjust to it or anything, really. We just did a good job, they got the shots off, but we had some strong defense and were able to put some shots in the back of the net.”
Of the 10 shots on goal allowed by the Lady Rovers, nine came in the first half and probably the majority of those in the game’s first 10 to 15 minutes.
“We got the corners we wanted too and I stressed it to the girls when we get the set pieces like corners or direct kids, we have to be a little more polished, but as long as that happens toward the end of the year and we’re playing all right, that’s what needs to happen,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson. “But we have to start chipping away at that here too.”
Hetrick’s best shot at scoring in an active early part of the game came with 14;56 remaining, but Orinko denied that shot.
“She’s usually one of the hardest working people up top, so we’d love to have her out there,” Dawson said. “We just got to clean up a little bit. We had those looks, but we just have to finish those opportunities when they’re there.”
A few minutes later, the Lady Bulldogs did score when Lia Hageter set up Keira McGuire’s goal, but from there, it was lights out defensively for the Lady Rovers.
Amanda Decker was involved in all three Lady Rovers goals, although she finished with a goal and assist.
Decker scored with 18:22 left in the first half when she took a pass from Rheanna Spinda and beat Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Emma Kemmer.
Decker assisted on Delayne Fremer’s goal to make it 2-1 with 17:05 left in the first half and then with time ticking away before halftime, Decker’s shot off the post was rebounded and passed by Spinda to Paris Stern who buried a 25-yard shot from the right wing.
“She played very, very well,” Esposito said of Decker. “She puts all of her effort out there and I mean going forward, I expect 100 percent from all of them. She’s doing a great job so far.”
The 3-1 lead at the half turned in to the final as Brockway outshot the hosts, 3-1, in the second half. Orinko saved 11 of 12 shots from Redbank Valley. The Lady Rovers scored their goals off seven shots on the net.
Next week, the Lady Rovers host Brookville Tuesday and travel to Karns City Thursday.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Sept 7
Lady Bulldogs 4, Clarion 3
At Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs broke a 1-1 tie in the first half and outslugged the Lady Cats for a one-goal win.
Lia Hageter scored two goals while Ava Moore and Alexandra Shoemaker added goals. Hailey Theuret and McKayla McGuire had assists.
“We had two senior starters out, so it was nice to get complete games from the other 18 girls,” Dawson said. “We’re just trying to dig deeper this year and win these types of games. I was really happy with the performance from the girls.”