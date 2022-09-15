NEW BETHLEHEM — Early opportunities weren’t cashed in nearly as much as needed for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team in its 3-1 loss to visiting Brockway Tuesday night.

Brockway scored three first-half goals, breaking a 1-1 tie with two goals in the final 17 minutes. Then the Lady Rovers held the hosts scoreless the rest of the way.

