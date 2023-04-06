NEW BETHLEHEM — Breaking a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth, the visiting Brookville Lady Raiders softball team scored two runs then added an unearned run in the seventh to deal Redbank Valley at 5-3 setback Monday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League Field.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 1-3 going into next Monday’s home game with Punxsutawney. Next Wednesday and Friday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Keystone and Johnsonburg.
Against Brookville, the Lady Bulldogs tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning when Paytin Polka doubled home starting pitcher MacKenzie Foringer, who started the inning with a single.
Each team scored in the fourth inning, the Lady Bulldogs tying it up at 2-2. Keyauna Schimp and Josie Neiswonger started the inning with singles and Sammie Bowser’s groundout scored Schimp.
But the Lady Raiders broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top fifth inning as Alyssa Tollini doubled in a run and scored on Tori McKinney’s single to put the Lady Raiders up 4-2.
Redbank Valley’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth when Taylor Ripple’s infield single with two outs scored Quinn White.
Tollini got the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders, singling and doubling at the plate while pitching a complete-game eight-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.
Tory and Megan McKinney each had three hits for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Bulldogs got two hits apiece from White and Polka, who doubled. White, 11-for-15, is off to a torrid start as a freshman.
Mackenzie Foringer was the losing pitcher, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing 10 hits.
In last week’s games:
THURS., March 30
Karns City 15,
Redbank Valley 14
While Saturday’s home date with Otto-Eldred was postponed with no makeup, the Lady Bulldogs did get on the turf at Karns City last Thursday and dropped a 15-14 walk-off loss to the hosts.
A bases-loaded infield error with two outs finished the game as the Lady Bulldogs spoiled their come-from-behind rally for two runs to tie it at 14-14 when Quinn White blasted a two-run homer with two outs.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 8-4 after four innings before rallying back to tie it at 8-8 with two runs in the top of the fifth when Josie Neiswonger singled in two runs and MacKenzie Foringer doubled in a run.
Redbank Valley also spoiled a solid night at the plate with 17 hits, but its seven errors doomed its chances.
White went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. Foringer, Taylor Ripple, Paytin Polka and Keyauna Schimp and Braylee Yeany each had two hits.
Foringer took the loss in the circle after Karns City rapped out 19 hits and talking advantage of six walks and five more unearned runs. She struck out six and walked six.