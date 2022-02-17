KNOX — With the KSAC Large School Division title in hand, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team finished off its regular season with six straight wins and a perfect record amongst their KSAC foes.
But Thursday, it’ll try to cap the season with a conference title. This year’s four-team format starts with a semifinal round on Thursday as the 17-4 Lady Bulldogs take on Union at Clarion University’s Tippin University at 8 p.m.
In the other semifinal, North Clarion faces Karns City at 6 p.m. Thursday’s winners advance to Saturday’s final also at CUP starting at 6 p.m.
Next week, the District 9 Class 3A playoffs begins with pairings to be announced later this week. It could be a five-team bracket with the Lady Bulldogs and Punxsutawney likely landing the top two seeds in whatever order. Karns City, Moniteau and Brookville are the others that could make up the field.
Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs ran past Keystone for a 60-34 win.
Three Lady Bulldogs reached double figures, led by Caylen Rearick’s 15 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Mylee Harmon and Madison Foringer each scored 14 points.
Keystone got 16 points from Natalie Bowser.
In other games:
MONDAY, Feb. 14
Redbank Valley 57, C-L 38
At Strattanville, the Lady Bulldogs knocked C-L out of KSAC playoff contention with a convincing road win.
The Lady Bulldogs blasted their way to leads of 19-5 after the first quarter and 36-8 by halftime.
“We got off to a hot start and that’s always what we’re looking for,” said Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds. “We hit those threes early and got a putback from Madison so it was good to get off to such a quick start.”
Four players reached double figures for the Lady Bulldogs, with Alivia Huffman’s double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds pacing the attack. Ryleigh Smathers and Mylee Harmon scored 11 points while Madison Foringer finished with 10 points.
C-L did out score the Lady Bulldogs 30-21 in the second half after the damage was done. Kendall Dunn and Frances Milliron each scored 12 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
Redbank Valley 62,
Moniteau 49
At home, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 24-23 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half with a 39-25 advantage.
The Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 39-39 by the end of the third, then outscored Moniteau 23-10 in the fourth quarter as Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon combined to score 19 of the points.
Huffman scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth, including a 5-for-7 effort from the foul line. Harmon scored eight points of her 16 points in the fourth thanks to a perfect 8-for-8 from the line.
Madison Foringer scored 10 points, six in the third quarter.
Catherine Kelly led Moniteau with 16 points. Abbey Juwart scored 14 points.
WED., Feb. 9
Redbank Valley 53,
Karns City 27
At Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs held a five-point, 18-13 lead at halftime before outscoring the hosts 35-14 the rest of the game to notch a blowout win over the Lady Gremlins.
Caylen Rearick scored 16 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who also got 11 from Alivia Huffman and nine from Mylee Harmon and Madison Foringer.
Redbank Valley posted a 21-4 third-quarter margin to pull away and then 14-10 in the fourth quarter.