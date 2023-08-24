NEW BETHLEHEM — After a couple six-win seasons, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs look to get over that hump and land a District 9 playoff berth this season.
Head coach Mike Dawson has a 16-girl roster with just two seniors on it along with the four of the top five goal-scorers returning from last year’s 6-10-1 campaign.
The Lady Bulldogs were 2-6 in one-goal games. Of those six losses, five were by a 2-1 score, including the final three games of the season. The Lady Bulldogs finished 1-6-1 over their final eight games with five being one-goal setbacks.
So, Dawson knew his team was close to a much better season.
“Last year, we were in a lot of close games and soccer is a game of bounces and they didn’t go our way for probably three or four of those games,” Dawson said. “But the girls are motivated by not making the playoffs last year and they want to make a run at it. That’s been the talk since it ended last year in October. We’ve been building toward that.”
Sophomore Lia Hageter and senior Ally Shoemaker return to the striker spots up front after combining for 26 of the team’s 45 goals last year. Hageter finished with 14 goals and two assists while Shoemaker had 12 goals and four assists.
“They’ll carry most of our offensive load up front, but if we can get some others chipping in, that’ll help us too,” Dawson said.
Senior Lilli Barnett (3 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Bella Orr (3 goals 2 assists) make up two of the three midfield spots. Both will play key roles at keeping an up-tempo pace that Dawson is looking for. The third midfield spot could feature sophomore Maura Root, freshman Emma Hetrick or junior Reagen Wyant.
“If we’re firing on all cylinders with our midfielders and forwards, then hopefully we can outpace some teams if we have some defensive lapses,” Dawson said. “So we’re trying to be a little bit of a run-and-gun soccer. That’s our goal.”
Juniors Reese Minich and Bella Faulk return at two of the defender spots with juniors Kate Grafton, Bailey Snyder and Jenna Bailey looking for time there as well.
Junior Ava Moore, freshman Carly Neiswonger and sophomore Chalsea Wegley give the Lady Bulldogs depth in the middle and back as well.
Sophomore Darion Bartley, a backup last year, takes over the goalkeeping duties.
“I think it will help (Darion) because those two have played a lot of minutes,” Dawson said. “We’ve asked a lot of them for two years already. They’re seasoned veterans when it comes to that, so that should help us with a little bit of the growing pains and lighten the load for Darion.”
Megan Nolf and Justin Dawson return to Dawson’s coaching staff.
The season starts with two home matches next Tuesday and Thursday with Keystone and St. Marys.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ally Shoemaker, Lilli Barnett.
Juniors: Reese Minich, Ava Moore, Bella Faulk, Kate Grafton, Bailey Snyder, Raegen Wyant, Jenna Bailey.
Sophomores: Lia Hageter, Bella Orr, Maura Root, Chalsea Wegley, Darion Bartley.
Freshmen: Emma Hetrick, Carly Neiswonger.
SCHEDULE
August
29-Keystone, 5:30 p.m.; 31-St. Marys, 5 p.m.
September
5-Forest Area, 5 p.m.; 7-at Fairview, 6 p.m.; 12-Clarion, 7 p.m.; 13-at Brockway, 5 p.m.; 15-at Forest Area, 2:30 p.m.; 19-Kane, 5 p.m.; 21-Karns City, 7 p.m.; 25-Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.; 28-Brookville, 5 p.m.
October
2-at Keystone, 6 p.m.; 3-Brockway, 7 p.m.; 11-at West Branch, 4 p.m.; 12-at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.; 16-at Clarion, 6 p.m.; 17-at Ridgway, 5:30 p.m.; 18-Curwensville, 4 p.m.