STRATTANVILLE — Starting strong, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs couldn’t put away Clarion-Limestone on the road and dropped a four-setter Tuesday night
The Lady Bulldogs won the first set, 25-22, and opened the second set with a big 17-9 lead. But the hosts rallied to tie the set at 22-22 and fought off two set points to rally for a 26-24 win.
From there, the Lady Lions took the final two sets, 25-20, 25-18. The second loss in as many nights for Redbank Valley saw its record fall to 6-4. Thursday’s home game with Moniteau was postponed to Oct. 19.
Alivia Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 kills and 20 digs. Taylor Ripple had six kills while Alyssa Bowser and Izzy Bond each finished with three kills. Mylee Harmon had 20 set assists and 11 digs, and Caylen Rearick finished with 25 digs.
For C-L, which improved to 6-5 after starting the season 1-4, Ansley Burke put away a career-high 13 kills with three aces. Alyssa Wiant added eight kills and seven aces. Jenna Dunn and Sarah Bottaro each added six kills with Dunn picking up 10 digs. Kaylee Smith served two aces.
Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs play at the Kane Invitational before three straight games next Tuesday through Thursday at Union and home against Forest Area and Keystone.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Keystone sweeps
Damsels
At home against Keystone, the Damsels fell in three sets, 25-23, 25-9, 25-19.
Becca Solida led the Damsels (2-12) with two kills. Magen Walzak served two aces.
The Damsels host Venango Catholic Thursday and Oil City Saturday before two more home matches next Monday and Tuesday with Rocky Grove and Redbank Valley.
MONDAY, Oct. 3
Lady Bulldogs
lose to HC
At home against District 6’s Homer-Center, Redbank Valley lost in four sets as the visitors knocked off a 25-9, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12 win.
Alivia Huffman finished with eight kills and 14 digs. Taylor Ripple had six kills and two aces with Caylen Rearick adding 19 digs and two aces. Raegan George chipped in with eight digs and Mylee Harmon finished with 16 assists.
Franklin sweeps
Damsels
At home against Franklin, the Damsels dropped a three-setter to Franklin, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17.
Taylor Shick and Kennedy Vogle had three and two kills respectively. Kya Wetzel served an ace.
THURS., Sept. 29
Lady Bulldogs
sweep NC
At home against North Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 win.
Taylor Ripple had five kllls and served five aces with Alivia Huffman turning in a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs. Caylen Rearick and Raegan George also helped anchor the back line with 19 and seven digs respectively. Mylee Harmon had 15 assists.
Union swept
by ACV
At home against A-C Valley, the Damsels lost in three sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13.
L-V Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.