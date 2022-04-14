NEW BETHLEHEM — From the brand-new turf in last Friday’s first win of the season at Brockway to the muddy slop of a rain-shortened 11-5 loss at home to Keystone, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs took a 1-3 record into Thursday’s doubleheader back on artificial turf.
The Lady Bulldogs will play two games on the turf at DuBois’ Heindl Field, 1:30 p.m. against A-C Valley and Cranberry after that around 3:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Moniteau and then A-C Valley Thursday.
Monday in rainy conditions as the New Bethlehem Little League field conditions deteriorated, visiting Keystone took advantage of seven walks and two home runs to deal the Lady Bulldogs the 11-5 setback in five innings.
Leah Exley hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Karley Callendar blasted a three-run homer with two outs in the third inning.
The Lady Bulldogs got two hits and two runs batted in from Keyauna Schimp. Sam Evans doubled and scored twice.
Mackenzie Foringer pitched for the Lady Bulldogs, pitching in poor conditions, walking seven while giving up eight hits and hitting two batters with five strikeouts.
Exley tossed an eight-hitter for the Lady Panthers.
Last Friday, the Lady Bulldogs overcame an early 3-1 deficit to notch their first win on the new infield turf in Brockway.
Foringer went the distance inside the circle and allowed just five hits on the day as the Lady Bulldogs outhit the Lady Rovers, 10-5.
“We’re a very young team,” Redbank Valley head coach Lee Miller said. “Coming into the season, we had one girl that had varsity experience. That was it. So it was a good win. Our freshman pitcher (Foringer), she battled. She’s very good and I’m excited to see what her future is going to bring.”
Redbank Valley notched its first win after losing to Karns City 10-0 and DuBois Central Catholic 15-0 in its first two games.
“We hit better today,” Miller said. “It was a good win and a confidence booster. We needed it. We played the best two teams we’re going to face all year in the first two games. They were down after yesterday (against DCC).”
Foringer led off the top of the first with a single off of Brockway pitcher Gabby Hertel. Two batters later, a Paytin Polka double gave the Lady Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead.
The Lady Rovers then took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second after a spectacular catch in center by Wood in the top of the second left Redbank Valley scoreless.
The Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to just one in the top of the third as Taylor Ripple got a two-out single to left that allowed her to get to second on a bobble by the left fielder. After Ripple got to third on a wild pitch, Sam Evans singled to right to bring home Ripple to close the Lady Rovers’ lead to one.
Foringer didn’t allow a hit in the fourth and fifth innings as the Lady Bulldogs scored three in the top of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Nevada Boyer — who was 3-for-4 on the day — scored on a wild pitch to tie things up.
“She stepped up,” Miller said of Boyer. “She’s been struggling but she stepped up. Mackenzie had a couple of nice hits and she’s struggled hitting also so far this year. Those two played real well. Then LeighAnn Hetrick in center field made a couple of nice catches. I was very pleased.”
Redbank Valley then took the lead as Hetrick had a swinging bunt that went for an infield single that plated Foringer. Hetrick would then score herself as Polka grounded out but the throw over to third to double up Hetrick was wild, bringing her home for the 5-3 lead.
With the rain starting to fall, the Lady Bulldogs tacked on another run as Hetrick scored on an error with Ripple at the plate in the top of the sixth.
However, the home team also took advantage of conditions and mistakes to get right back into the game. Rhed — who came in to pitch at the top of the sixth — drew a walk with two outs and was replaced by courtesy runner Savannah Ross. Amanda Decker then reached via an error. Wood hit a grounder to third that she was on pace to beat out the throw, but it went wide as Ross and Decker were able to score to make it 6-5.
The Lady Bulldogs would then get out of the jam, although they stranded two more runners in the top of the seventh after Boyer singled and Foringer drew a walk — leaving the door open for the Lady Rovers to pickup a comeback win.
In last Thursday’s 15-0 to DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DCC pitcher Madi Hoyt tossed a perfect game at the Lady Bulldogs with 10 strikeouts in a four-inning game.
Kayley Risser, Savannah Morelli and Hoyt each drove in two runs for the defending District 9 Class 1A champions.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.