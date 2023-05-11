NEW BETHLEHEM — A five-game winning streak coming to a halt, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a 9-4 decision at home to Keystone at the New Bethlehem Little League Field Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs lost their first game since April 14, their record falling to 6-7 going into Wednesday’s game at A-C Valley/Union.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs visit Brockway and Clarion-Limestone Monday and Wednesday to close out the regular season. If the Lady Bulldogs go to the postseason, it’ll be in the Class 1A bracket for at least this year and next season due to the two-year PIAA reclassification cycle.
For just the second time since the winning streak started, the Lady Bulldogs were limited to single-digit scoring as Keystone pitcher Leah Exley held the Lady Bulldogs to just six hits while striking out eight and walking two.
Exley did that despite trailing the Lady Bulldogs 3-2 after the first inning. Three straight singles started Redbank Valley’s first inning with MacKenzie Foringer, Quinn White and Bella Orr with Orr’s driving in Foringer. White scored on a Paytin Polka groundout and Orr came home on Samantha Bowser’s sacrifice fly.
The Lady Bulldogs’ only other run came in the bottom of the third inning when Quinn White led off with a solo home run to put her team up 4-3. However, Keystone scored six unanswered runs with two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Exley wound up blasting two home runs and driving in four runs. Her solo homer tied it at 4-4 in the top of the fourth and ripped a three-run homer came in the seventh.
Natalie Bowser was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.
White was the only multi-hit player for the Lady Bulldogs, going 2-for-4 with a single to go with her home along with two runs scored.
Foringer took the loss in the circle, striking out 14 while walking seven and giving up 11 hits.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, May 5
Redbank Valley 25,
Clarion 7
Also at home on Senior Day at the New Bethlehem Little League Field, the Lady Bulldogs erupted for 13 runs in the top of the fourth inning and pulled away for a 25-7 rout in a five-inning game.
The team honored its two seniors, Paytin Polka and Josie Neiswonger, prior to the game.
The Lady Bulldogs, the visiting team because of poor field conditions at Clarion for a game originally scheduled for Thursday, led 6-1 going into the top of the fourth.
They sent 17 batters to the plate to open things up.
Seven batters reached by walk, hit by pitch or an error.
Pitcher MacKenzie Foringer doubled in a run, Quinn White singled in a run, Samantha Bowser singled in two runs, Polka doubled in two runs and Bella Orr tripled in two more runs to make it 19-1.
After Clarion kept things going by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth to escape the 15-Run Rule loss, the Lady Bulldogs plated six more runs in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Bulldogs’ fifth was helped by three more hit batters, four more walks and another Clarion error. White and Bowser singled in runs.
White and Polka each had three hits and four RBIs. Orr and Bowser had two hits apiece.
Foringer pitched five innings to get the win, giving up five hits and five walks with one strikeout.