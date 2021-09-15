NEW BETHLEHEM — Tuesday night’s scheduled matchup for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team with defending state champion Clarion was postpone3d due to COVID-19 concerns at Redbank Valley.
The 3-0 Lady Bulldogs’ schedule moving forward was not known, but the next matchup for head coach Ashley Anderson’s team is Monday at home against Homer-Center.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Union sweeps
Cranberry
At home against Cranberry, the Damsels improved to 2-2 with a straight set, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 win over the visitors.
The Damsels were scheduled to visit North Clarion Thursday, but COVID-19 concerns there forced the postponement of that game to a date to be announced.
Against the Berries, the Damsels got five kills from Hailey Kriebel and 10 digs and four aces from Kennedy Vogle. Dominika Logue turned in another strong night with eight kills, five digs and two aces.
Next week, the Damsels travel to Moniteau and Venango Catholic next Monday and Tuesday.
MONDAY, Sept. 13
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Brookville
At Brookville, the Lady Bulldogs kept their unbeaten start to the season going with a straight set win, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23.
Junior right hitter Alivia Huffman and freshman middle hitter Taylor Ripple led the attack at the net with eight and four kills apiece.
“I thought Taylor had the best game she’s had so far and she’s really getting settled into the middle and is placing the ball,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “Olivia started off a little slow and she knew it and fixed it going into the second set and picked it up from there.”
Lilly Shaffer led the offense with 16 assists while five different Lady Bulldogs combined to serve nine aces with Shaffer, Carlie Rupp and Huffman with two each.
The Lady Bulldogs broke a 14-14 tie in the first set and led the rest of the way. They trailed 20-17 in the second set before closing things out with an 8-2 run and pulled out the sweep after a 22-22 deadlock in the third set.
The sweep pleased Anderson, whose team will move forward without any classes on its schedule due to the strike in the school district that just began Monday.
“I’m happy with how they played, considering it’s a Monday with no practice the day before and them not having class today either,” she said. “I told them we had a big match (Tuesday) against Clarion, so go to bed at a decent time, wake up at a decent time and eat a good breakfast and have a routine like you’re in school even though they’re not. I’m just grateful they’re letting us play at this point.”
Brookville won the junior varsity game in three sets.
Damsels fall
at Oil City
At Oil City, the visiting Union Damsels dropped a four-setter as the hosts won, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26 in four hard-fought sets.
Kennedy Vogle finished with 11 aces and 13 digs while Dominika Logue added 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces. Hailey Kriebel had 10 kills and five aces while Keira Croyle turned in 12 assists and three aces.
Oil City swept the JV match, 25-15, 25-9.
SAT., Sept. 11
North Clarion at
Union, ppd.
The Damsels’ matchup with North Clarion was postponed with no makeup date announced.
Lady Bulldogs at JV Tourney
At Kane junior varsity tournament, the Lady Bulldogs went 6-0 in pool play with two-set sweeps of Johnsonburg, Cranberry and Punxsutawney, but lost in the semifinals of the knockout round to Johnsonburg.
THURS., Sept. 9
Lady Bulldogs
sweep NC
At Frills Corners, Redbank Valley needed just three sets to top New Bethlehem, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.
Alivia Huffman dominated with 21 kills with Taylor Ripple, Paytin Polka and Makayla Monrean each finishing with three kills. Caylen Rearick and Carlie Rupp each had 14 digs while Lilly Shaffer finished with 22 assists.
North Clarion won the JV match in three sets.
Union swept at
A-C Valley
At Foxburg, the hosts knocked off the Damsels in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
Dominika Logue had eight kills, four service aces and eight digs to pace the Damsels. Taylor Shick and Hailey Kriebel each had four kills with Kriebel adding three aces.
Kennedy Vogle finished with nine digs and four aces while Kiera Croyle had nine assists and three aces.
A-C Valley won the JV game in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22.