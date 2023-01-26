SENECA — Cruising to three more lopsided wins, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs finished off a seven-day stretch with a 68-16 win at Cranberry Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs take a 15-1 record into Thursday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone before a compelling non-conference Saturday matinee at home against Otto-Eldred with a junior varsity tip-off at noon.
Otto-Eldred was the D9 Class 1A runner-up last year to Elk County Catholic, but advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals with two state playoff wins to finish 24-4. This year, the Lady Terrors are 14-1 with their lone loss coming over the holiday break at the IAABO Showcase in Limestone, N.Y., in a 52-43 decision to Randolph, N.Y.
Otherwise, the North Tier kingpins are perfect, outscoring foes by a margin of 53-27. The Lady Bulldogs, comparatively, have dominated their foes by an average margin of 62-24.
Katie Sheeler’s 21.9 points per game lead Otto with Anna Merry (9.9) the only other player near double figures. A senior, Sheeler went over 1,000 career points last year on the way to a D9and10Sports.Com Player of the Year honor after averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 steals per game.
The Lady Bulldogs boast strong numbers as well as sophomore guard Mylee Harmon actually weighing in with the same scoring average at 21.9. Senior Alivia Huffman weighs in at 17.6, meaning Saturday’s game features the three top girls’ scorers in District 9.
Looking further at the Lady Bulldogs, Harmon averages 6 steals and 4.3 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor. Huffman, who went over 1,000 points earlier this month, averages 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.0 assists while shooting 51 percent from the floor.
In previous games:
TUESDAY, Jan. 24
Redbank Valley 68,
Cranberry 16
At Seneca, the Lady Bulldogs routed the Berries for a season sweep as Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon scored 17 and 15 points apiece.
Harmon nearly reached a triple-double with nine rebounds and nine assists to go along with five steals. Huffman pulled down six rebounds. Quinn White and Alyssa Bowser each scored eight points while Brooklyn Edmonds scored six points with four assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Cranberry got eight points from Kendall Findlay.
FRIDAY, Jan. 20
Redbank Valley 54,
Clarion 17
At home, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 30-10 halftime lead and cruised to another Mercy Rule win.
Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman scored 18 and 10 points apiece with Harmon adding 10 steals and Huffman finishing with four steals and four rebounds.
Brooklyn Edmonds scored two points with a team-high six rebounds. Alyssa Bowser finished with four points, five rebounds and three steals. Izzy Bond scored seven points with Addy Bond adding five points and four steals. Quinn White also scored five points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18
Redbank Valley 58, Union 17
At Rimersburg, the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 37-7 halftime advantage in their 41-point win against the host Damsels.
Mylee Harmon poured in 27 points with eight steals and four assists while Alivia Huffman turned in 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Caylen Rearick added seven points.
Katie Gezik led the Damsels with seven points.