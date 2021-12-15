SENECA — It’s a 3-0 start for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, who routed a second straight foe Tuesday night in a 66-18 win at Cranberry.
The Lady Bulldogs led 29-6 after the first quarter and built the advantage to 46-12 by halftime, initiating the Mercy Rule running clock to start the second half.
Ten different Lady Bulldogs scored points, led by 15 from Mylee Harmon. Claire Clouse scored 14 points, Caylen Rearick finished with 13 points and Madison Foringer added 12 points.
Friday, the Lady Bulldogs host Clarion-Limestone before hosting Karns City next Tuesday. That’ll be it until after Christmas when they travel to the Shenango Tournament Dec. 27-28.
In last weekend’s games:
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
Redbank Valley 67,
Iroquois 8
The Lady Bulldogs finished off a 2-0 record at the “classic” formatted Franklin Tournament, meaning the games were pre-scheduled with no champion determined.
The Lady Bulldogs led 42-4 at halftime. Caylen Rearick and Madison Foringer each scored 16 points while Mylee Harmon and Claire Clouse scored 14 and 11 points respectively.
Franklin’s Alena Krysioh scored three points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Redbank Valley 46,
Frankin 34
In the opener against the hosts, the Lady Bulldogs outscored them 27-17 in the second half to pull away with the victory.
Mylee Harmon and Madison Foringer each scored 12 points while Claire Clouse finished with eight points.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 10-5 after the first quarter, but grabbed a 19-17 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half. Harmon scored all but two points in the second half of her varsity debut, hitting a 3-pointer and drilling all four free throws in the fourth.
Lauren Billingsley hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points to lead Franklin. Estella Adams added 10 points.