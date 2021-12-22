NEW BETHLEHEM — Extending its record to 5-0 to start the season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs beat visiting Karns City, 52-45, Tuesday night.
A balanced scoring effort of four players in double figures sparked the Lady Bulldogs with Madison Foringer scoring 10 of her team-high 13 points in the second half. Caylen Rearick, Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon each scored 10 points.
Emma Johns led Karns City with 23 points.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs play at the Shenango Christmas Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. They’ll open with Ellwood City Monday at 5:30 p.m. with the winners and losers meeting either Shenango or Wilmington on Tuesday at either 5:30 or 7 p.m.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
Redbank Valley 66,
C-L 46
At home against the Lady Lions, the Lady Bulldogs led by just four points at halftime before pulling away in the second half as their size and depth took over.
“C-L did a nice job getting back and contesting our shots in that first half,” said Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds. “In the second half, we were able to create shots and they were going down better for us.”
Madison Foringer picked up a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while Mylee Harmon added 14 points and Caylen Rearick added 11.
“When we lost Alyssa (Wiant), that took the wind out of our sails,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “After that we just really didn’t have an answer inside for the Foringer girl. At that point we needed to keep trying to use our press to create turnovers.”
C-L, which fell to 2-2, led 6-1 before an 8-5 run by Redbank Valley cut the lead to 11-9 with 1:47 to play in the first. The Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to take an 18-11 lead after one.
Redbank Valley pushed the lead to 10 at 35-25 with just over a minute to play in the half. Frances Milliron and Kendall Dunn each made a pair of free throws while Katera Sebastian-Sims scored on a put back just before the halftime buzzer to cut the lead to four at 35-31 at the break.
“In the first half we tried to match their press with our own 1-3-1 press and try to wear them down,” said Edmonds. “I always tell our bench people that we’re a deep team and we want to use a lot of girls so to go all out when you are called upon.”
The Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the second half with a 31-15 scoring advantage to set the final score.
“People are going to see that score, but they aren’t going to realize how intense things were and how hard our girls played,” said Simpson. “The score definitely doesn’t show the effort that these girls put out there.”
Kendall Dunn scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Milliron added 14 points. Alex Leadbetter added seven points.
Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.