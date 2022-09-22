NEW BETHLEHEM — Playing its first game in over a week thanks to a postponed matchup with Forest last Thursday, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team made short work of visiting Brookville Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-2 with a straight-set 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 win. They host Cranberry Thursday before hosting a tournament Saturday.

