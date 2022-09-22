NEW BETHLEHEM — Playing its first game in over a week thanks to a postponed matchup with Forest last Thursday, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team made short work of visiting Brookville Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-2 with a straight-set 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 win. They host Cranberry Thursday before hosting a tournament Saturday.
“Overall, I’m happy with the win,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “There is always room for improvement, but the girls moved the ball well tonight and we had a good serving game. We’ll build on that.”
Alivia Huffman was strong at the net with 10 kills. Izzy Bond had six kills while also serving six aces. Caylen Rearick had 10 digs and three aces with Mylee Harmon turning in 18 assists.
Saturday’s 10-team tournament begins with round-robin play at 9 a.m. In Pool A are the Lady Bulldogs, Brockway, Rocky Grove, Slippery Rock and Apollo Ridge. In Pool B are North Clarion, Punxsutawney, Titusville, Kane and Moniteau.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs host Karns City and North Clarion Tuesday and Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
At home against visiting C-L, the Damsels dropped a three-setter to the visitors by scores of 25-15, 25-8, 25-10.
The Damsels fell to 1-6 going into Thursday’s trip to Karns City. Saturday, they visit Keystone before hosting Tidioute Charter Monday and visiting Clarion next Tuesday.
North Clarion sweeps Union
At Frills Corners, the hosts dealt the Damsels a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 setback.
For the Damsels, Taylor Shick and Katie Gezik each had three kills.