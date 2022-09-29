NEW BETHLEHEM — Running its match winning streak to four and building off a perfect Saturday where it won its own 10-team tournament, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs swept visiting Karns City Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-2 with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 sweep on Tuesday. They’re hosting North Clarion Thursday.
Against the Lady Gremlins, it was certainly how dominant Redbank Valley closed each set that stuck out the most. Call it a slow start or whatever, the numbers were impressive.
Tied at 12-12 in the first set, the Lady Bulldogs closed with a 13-4 run with Mylee Harmon serving out the final eight points, three of them aces.
In the second set after a 13-13 tie, the Lady Bulldogs closed with a 15-5 run and in the third set trailing 13-6, they finished off a 19-2 run to end the night.
That’s a cumulative 47-11 run in the straight-set victory.
“I’m not sure what to say about that, but I told them I think between the second and third sets, to get it together,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “I don’t what say it’s routine, but that’s been a pattern for us trailing and then coming back.”
Alivia Huffman finished with nine kills and nine digs while Izzy Bond added five kills. Taylor Ripple finished with five aces and three kills while Harmon had 13 set assists and Caylen Rearick anchored the back line with 11 digs.
“With our serving, I think we’ve really hit a good point and we’ve hit a good point where we can come off a set where we’re down and pick it up,” Anderson said. “We were down 13-6 in the third set and able to pull it out at the end.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ attack got stronger as the match went on, which was indicative of the closing 19-2 run.
“We haven’t had big numbers with our attacks, but we have to work the defense first to get the good attacks and they’ve been placing the ball when they can’t get the attack,” Anderson said. “And in the third set, I think that’s where they really started to show up at the net.”
Karns City, which fell to 6-4, got four kills and two aces from Jessica Dunn, and four kills and three aces from Abigail Galan.
Saturday in the 10-teamer, the Lady Bulldogs swept to pool play wins over Brockway (25-16, 25-23), Apollo Ridge (25-23, 25-21), Rocky Grove (25-20, 25-24) and Slippery Rock (25-17, 25-20). In the knockout playoff rounds which were one-set matchups, the Lady Bulldogs beat Punxsutawney 25-20 in the semifinals and Slippery Rock 25-16 in the final.
“Something clicked over the weekend,” Anderson said. “I told them to bring that into tonight’s game and I think they did and the serving is clicking. We were struggling at the beginning of the season with our serving and I just think they’re starting to work well together better than they were at the beginning.”
The schedule gets busy next week as the Lady Bulldogs host Homer-Center Monday, visit Clarion-Limestone Tuesday, host Moniteau Thursday and head to the Kane Invitational next Saturday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Clarion sweeps Union
At Clarion, the Damsels dropped a 25-10, 25-8, 25-10 matchup with the Lady Cats.
Now 2-9, the Damsels host A-C Valley Thursday before a four-match week starting Monday at home against Franklin, Tuesday and Thursday home with Keystone and Venango Catholic and yet another home match next Saturday with Oil City.
MONDAY, Sept. 26
Union sweeps
Tidioute
At home against Tidioute Charter, the Damsels won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-16, 25-19 to end a seven-match losing streak.
Taylor Shick had five kills while Gracie Gallagher finished with four aces and two kills, and Grace Kindel served four aces.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
Keystone
sweeps Damsels
At Knox, the Damsels dropped a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 three-setter to the host Lady Panthers.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
Lady Bulldogs
top Berries
At home against Cranberry, the host Lady Bulldogs needed four sets to notch the win, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17.
Alivia Huffman had a big night at the net with 21 kills to go along with 10 digs. Taylor Ripple had eight kills with three aces and Mylee Harmon had 33 assists and 14 digs. Izzy Bond added five kills and 18 digs while Caylen Rearick served four aces with 38 digs.
Karns City
sweeps Damsels
At Karns City, the Damsels dropped a 25-20, 25-14, 25-13 decision.