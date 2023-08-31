NEW BETHLEHEM — A busy start to the season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs knocked off visiting Keystone three sets in their Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference opener Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs swept to a 25-22, 25-26, 25-19 win as Taylor Ripple finished with five service aces, eight kills and seven digs.
Izzy Bond had four kills with Mylee Harmon notching two aces, five kills and seven digs. Elaina Carrico turned in 17 set assists and two service aces.
Last Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the A-C Valley Tournament before losing to eventual runner-up St. Marys.
“It’s a great start to the season,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson. “I’m proud of how they played right out of the gate. Now, it’s about working on the little things and continuing to build consistency.”
At the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs finished third in their pool with a 2-4 record with a split with Johnsonburg (25-21, 24-25) and Titusville (23-25, 25-22) and two losses to St. Marys (23-25, 23-25). In the knockout rounds, the Lady Bulldogs topped Kane 25-18 in a single-set matchup before losing 23-25 once again to St. Marys, which went on to lose to Franklin in the final.
The Lady Bulldogs host Clarion Thursday and then wait until Sept. 7 for another home matchup with Oil City.
Union opens Sept. 7
The Union Damsels volleyball team opens the season Sept. 7 at North Clarion.
Last week’s preview had it opening Wednesday with Wilmington, but that was an incorrect event listed on the schedule. They did not play at the A-C Valley Tournament.