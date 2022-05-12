RIMERSBURG — Sweeping a doubleheader at Union Tuesday afternoon, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs softball team stopped a three-game losing streak with wins of 16-5 in six innings and 10-4.
That put the Lady Bulldogs at 5-10 going into Wednesday’s game at Forest Area. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Keystone and host Moniteau in a doubleheader to close out their schedule.
Playoff plans haven’t been finalized for the Lady Bulldogs.
Union, meanwhile, dropped to 0-16 going into Friday’s home game with Brookville. Monday, the Damsels close out their season at Clarion-Limestone.
In Tuesday’s first game, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 2-1 going into the top of the third inning before scoring 15 runs in their next four at-bats with five in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and five more in the sixth inning.
Nine different Lady Bulldogs had hits with Mackenzie Foringer, Paytin Polka and Nevada Boyer each with two. In a nice day for the long ball, the Lady Bulldogs outhomered the Damsels 3-2 as Polka homered twice for Redbank Valley and drove in seven runs.
Polka hit a three-run homer in the third inning with two outs and other three-run homer in the fourth inning with two outs. Samantha Evans put the Lady Bulldogs up 11-4 in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer.
Foringer pitched all six innings to get the win in the circle, giving up four hits while striking out 10 and walking three.
The Damsels got both home runs from Ava Schreckengost and Emerson Stevens. Shreckengost’s was a solo shot to start the bottom of the first while Stevens ripped a solo homer in the third inning.
Mackenna Davis had two hits with a double that drove in a run in the bottom of the first inning. Autumn Blystone also doubled.
Magen Walzak pitched for the Damsels, giving up four walks while striking out five.
In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, then built it to 10-2 through five before Union added two runs in the top of the sixth as the visiting team in a makeup from their planned game in New Bethlehem earlier.
Foringer wound up tossing a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts against one walk while going 5-for-5 at the plate with a double and four runs batted in. Polka stayed hot with three hits and a double while Leigh Ann Hetrick, Taylor Ripple and Josie Newiswonger each had two hits with Ripple knocking a home run.
Foringer doubled and Polka doubled her in with one out before scoring on Ripple’s single in the first inning. Foringer and Hetrick singled in runs in the second. Ripple’s solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fourth made it 7-2 while Foringer singled in two more runs later in the inning for a 9-2 lead.
Emerson Stevens had two of the Damsels hits, including a two-run homer to set the final score in the top of the sixth inning. Kya Wetzel and Davis also singled.
Walzak also pitched the nightcap, striking out three and walking three.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 9
Karns City 7,
Redbank Valley 1
At home against Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs managed just one run in a loss to the visitors who ripped three home runs.
Rossi McMillen hit two long balls while Ashley Fox also cleared the fence at the New Bethlehem Little League Field. McMillen hit a two-run homer in the second, Fox led off the third with a solo shot and McMillen hit a second two-run shot in the top of the seventh.
Redbank Valley’s lone run came in the bottom of the third when Mackenzie Foringer doubled in Jenna Bailey. Leigh Ann Hetrick singled twice.
Mara Patton was the winning pitcher scattering six hits while striking out 10. Foringer allowed 14 hits and one walk while striking out three.
Keystone 15, Union 0
At home against the Lady Panthers, the Damsels managed four hits in a 15-Run Rule game stopped after three innings.
Emerson Stevens singled twice while Mackenna Davis and Rebecca Solida singled.
Stevens and Walzak shared pitching duties, giving up six hits to Keystone, two of them doubles by slugger Natalie Bowser.
Keystone led 6-0 before scoring nine runs in the top of the third.
The Damsels honored their lone senior, Davis, prior to the game
THURSDAY, May 5
Clarion 5, Redbank Valley 2
At Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs were much closer than their first meeting with the hosts who routed them 18-0 on April 25.
This time around, Clarion led 5-0 going into the top of the sixth before the Lady Bulldogs scored twice on Jenna Bailey’s two-run double with two outs.
The Lady Bulldogs got two hits apiece from Mackenzie Foringer, Leigh Ann Hetrick, Paytin Polka and Josie Neiswonger.
Clarion pitcher Payton Simko struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter. Foringer struck out seven and walked two for the Lady Bulldogs.
Noel Anthony went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored to lead the Lady Cats.
Brockway sweeps Damsels
At Brockway in a doubleheader with a makeup date included from earlier in the season, Brockway took both games, 10-0 in five innings in the opener and 14-3 in five innings in the second game.
In the opener, the Damsels were limited to two hits by Lady Rovers pitcher Gabby Hertel, who struck out six and walked one. Kya Wetzel tripled and Ashlyn Blystone singled for the lone Union hits.
Walzak pitched, striking out three and walking four.
In the second game, the Damsels managed six hits off Brockway pitchers Hertel and Taylor Rhed. Autumn Blystone had two hits, one of them a double. Wetzel, Brailagh Claypool and Ashlyn Blystone hit singles.
Wetzel and Walzak pitched for the Damsels, combining to walk 12 and strike out four.
WEDNESDAY, May 4
Clarion 17,
Union 0
At Clarion, the hosts needed just two at-bats to notch a 15-Run Rule win in three innings against the Damsels, scoring nine in the first inning and eight in the second.
The Damsels had just one hit, a Sarah Zitzman single.