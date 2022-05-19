NEW BETHLEHEM — Heading into their season-final Thursday at Cranberry, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team was swept in a home doubleheader by visiting Moniteau Tuesday afternoon.
Moniteau won, 4-3 and 8-5, dropping the Lady Bulldogs to 5-14.
In the opener, the home Lady Warriors scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
Moniteau led 3-1 going into the top of the fifth when Redbank Valley scored twice when Mackenzie Foringer doubled in Nevada Boyer and pushed Josie Neiswonger to third, setting up Leigh Ann Hetrick’s RBI groundout.
Carlie Rupp also doubled for the Lady Bulldogs, who had nine hits off pitchers Haley Grace and Emma Covert. Hetrick and Paytin Polka both singled twice.
Foringer took the loss in the circle, striking out seven and walking two while giving up 11 hits.
In the nightcap, Redbank Valley led 5-1 going into the fifth before Moniteau scored twice in the fifth, fourth in the sixth and two more times in the seventh to put the game away.
The Lady Bulldogs did pound out 12 hits with Polka, Boyer, Jenna Bailey and Taylor Ripple each having two hits. Ripple added a double while Boyer scored twice.
Foringer struck out five and walked eight in the loss. Grace took the win, striking out six and walking four.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 16
Keystone 4,
Redbank Valley 1
At Knox, pitchers Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley combined on a four-hitter with three strikeouts in a win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Emma Gruber went 3-for-3 with a double and triple for Keystone, which scored a run in the second, two in the third and one more in the fifth to pull away from the Lady Bulldogs.
Redbank Valley’s lone run came in the top of the first when Keyauna Schimp walked, moved to third on Paytin Polka’s single and scored on Taylor Ripple’s groundout.
Mackenzie Foringer singled twice and Nevada Boyer doubled.
In the circle, Foringer gave up nine hits, walking three and striking out five.
WEDNESDAY, May 11
Forest Area 11,
Redbank Valley 0
At Tionesta, the Lady Bulldogs managed just one hit off Fires pitcher Izabelle Flick who struck out nine, walked one and hit two batters in a five-inning win.
The lone hit came from Taylor Ripple, a leadoff single in the fourth inning.
Lady Bulldogs pitcher Mackenzie Foringer struck out three and walked two while giving up 10 hits. Five Lady Bulldogs errors led to seven unearned runs.