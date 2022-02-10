RIMERSBURG — Mylee Harmon had a career night at the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs kept their perfect season going against KSAC opponents this year.
The freshman guard Harmon netted a career-high 27 points in Monday’s 52-37 win at Union. It was a non-divisional KSAC game, but the Lady Bulldogs did improve to 14-4 overall and 11-0 against KSAC foes.
Their four losses — Shenango, Sharpsville, Indiana and Homer-Center — are non-district teams of course. The Lady Bulldogs have non-league wins over Ellwood City, Iroquois and Franklin.
In the KSAC’s South/Large Division, the Lady Bulldogs are 6-0 with their four remaining games all divisional — at Karns City Wednesday night, Moniteau at home Friday, then at C-L and Keystone next Monday and Tuesday. They have a two-game lead in the loss column over 5-2 Moniteau and 4-2 C-L, so a top-two playoff berth is nearby with a couple wins at the very least or some help with losses from those teams.
The KSAC playoffs are a four-team setup next week with games Thursday and then Saturday at Clarion University at this point, although that venue could change.
Monday’s loss didn’t hurt Union’s situation at the top of the North/Small Division as it dropped to 12-5 overall. The Damsels are 6-0 in the division, holding a one-game lead in the loss column over 4-1 North Clarion. With Clarion in third at 2-4 in the division, the Damsels are virtually assured a berth. They visit A-C Valley Friday, then host North Clarion Tuesday.
In their first matchup, Union beat North Clarion 48-44 on Jan. 6 at Frills Corners.
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs used a strong start to the fourth quarter to pull away from the Damsels with a 12-1 run, turning a 34-27 lead into a 46-28 advantage, their largest lead of the game.
Redbank Valley led 10-6 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime.
Harmon scored 15 points in the first half and 12 in the second half, drilling one 3-pointer and going 6-for-12 from the foul line. Alivia Huffman also reached double figures with 13 points. Claire Clouse finished with six points.
Union got 16 points from Keira Croyle, who was 12-for-18 from the foul line, and 13 from Dominika Logue. Hailey Kriebel finished with six points.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 5
Union 44, Clarion 25
At Clarion, the visiting Damsels got a good shooting day from Dominika Logue, who finished with 18 points including four 3-pointers.
Logue was the lone Damsel in double-figure scoring as they led 28-19 at halftime and 37-19 going into the fourth quarter. Keira Croyle finished with nine points while Hailey Kriebel scored eight.
Payton Simko paced the Lady Cats with 10 points.
The win marked the 50th for head coach Allyson Kepple, who is in her fifth season with the Damsels.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2
Brockway 51, Union 43
At Brockway, the visiting Damsels fell to the hosts as the Lady Rovers’ Danielle Wood finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Selena Buttery added 19 points and 18 rebounds.
Still, the game was close throughout as the Damsels led 13-9 after the first quarter. Brockway outscored Union 10-2 in the second quarter for a 19-15 halftime lead and took a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter where it outscored the Damsels 17-14.
Three players reached double figures for the Damsels, led by 13 apiece from Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle. Kennedy Vogle finished with 12 points.