TIONESTA — Turning in its third sweeping win of the season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs won its second match in as many nights with a straight set, 25-6, 25-7, 25-10 win at Forest Area Tuesday night.
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs bounced back from a first-set loss to down Brookville in four sets, 24-26, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21.
Now 4-1, the Lady Bulldogs host Punxsutawney Thursday night in another non-conference match before a trip to Clarion-Limestone for what could be a key KSAC matchup in a battle for the “best of the rest” behind the KSAC perennial power Clarion.
Against Forest, Izzy Bond and Taylor Ripple each finished with eight kills while Mylee Harmon added five. Elaina Carrico delivered 16 set assists.
Against Brookville, the Lady Bulldogs banged out 44 kills and eventually put away the hosts after dropping the first set after leading 24-21.
The hitting trio of Taylor Ripple, Izzy Bond and Mylee Harmon all hit double figures in kills with 14, 13 and 11 respectively. Eventually, their net work was what got them past a stubborn defensive-minded foe that took the first set of the night.
“Mylee in the second had a big hitting night, her best set of the year, i thought,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “They feed off each other. If Taylor is hitting well, Izzy hits well. If Izzy hits well, Mylee is hitting well and the feed off each other.”
But early on, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t overcome hitting woes, five service errors and five hitting errors that led to Brookville’s final five points that got it the come-from-behind opener.
“The first set was obviously not our best set and I told the girls that was their Monday blues set, but they showed up after that and we stuck with them,” Anderson said. “The back and forth I could’ve done without, but that was an even matchup and the girls needed the challenge and they got it tonight. They didn’t like losing that first set and came out ready and didn’t let up from there.”
Kira Bonanno added 13 digs, Bond 12 and Ripple and Harmon with nine and eight apiece while Elaina Carrico finished with 29 set assists.
The Lady Bulldogs quickly righted the ship with a blowout 25-13 win in the second set. in the third, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 22-21, but got a Bond kill, two Brookville errors and a Ripple kill to rally for the 25-22 win.
“Brookville got a hand on every ball and they played defense really well,” Anderson said. “I told the girls we can’t tip at them, you have to swing and get after them. That’s what we did moving forward after the first set.”
Like the opening set, the Lady Bulldogs led 24-21 but didn’t waste any time by getting a match-clinching kill from Harmon who finished off a good night.
“The back and forth I could’ve done without, but that was an even matchup and the girls needed the challenge and they got it tonight,” Anderson said.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY,
Sept. 7
Lady Bulldogs
sweep OC
At home, the Lady Bulldogs needed three sets to breeze by the Oilers, 25-5, 25-21, 25-9.
Taylor Ripple turned in five service aces, four kills and 16 service points, Izzy Bond finished with four aces and four kills, Mylee Harmon had three aces and five kills, and Elaina Carrico had 10 set assists.