WEST SUNBURY — Down 19-3 after the first quarter, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team was sunk in its trip to Moniteau in a 47-15 loss Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions, playing without an injured Alex Leadbetter as well, trailed 23-5 at halftime, 39-15 after three quarters and were shut out in the fourth quarter, 8-0, with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule hitting motion after a 30-point margin.
Alyssa Wiant scored 11 of the Lady Lions’ points. Catherine Kelly led Moniteau with 18 points.
The Lady Lions, who lost to North Clarion the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament final last Saturday after opening with a win over Clearfield, dropped to 1-2. They’ll host Redbank Valley Thursday before traveling to Keystone and Karns City next Wednesday and Friday.
Last Saturday at Brookville, the Lady Lions lost to North Clarion 42-30 as tournament MVP Lauren Lutz powered her way to a game-high 17 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.
Lutz had seven points in the first half, all coming in the second quarter before adding 10 of the She Wolves 18 second half points.
C-L led 10-8 after one quarter before extending the lead to 17-10 at the 4:00 mark of the second. A 3-pointer by Emma McFarland started a 13-4 run which gave them a 24-21 halftime lead.
“That first half I think we played some good team defense and frustrated them a bit,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “It’s nice seeing the hustle out of these girls. We had some foul troubles and some injury issues, but these girls go out and give it their all and that’s all I can ask.”
North Clarion opened up its lead with a 13-5 advantage in the third quarter to build a 37-26 lead. Lutz scored six of the 13 points.
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter as the She Wolves held a 5-4 scoring edge to secure the victory.
Maria Bauer and Emma McFarland each added six points for North Clarion.
“We had some turnovers and some of them were the inexperienced kind,” said Simpson. “In the second half though on some of those we were able to get a turnover right back. The problem was that we weren’t putting the ball in the hoop, but the girls didn’t give up and that’s what we preach.”
Lexi Coull scored 10 points to lead C-L in scoring while Jenna Dunn who was selected to the all-tournament team added nine points while grabbing 14 rebounds. Alex Leadbetter chipped in with seven points before leaving the game with an injury.
In Friday’s opener, the Lady Lions used a 13-0 run to start the third quarter to pull ahead, but it had to withstand a late charge by Clearfield which had two shots to win or tie in the final seconds after C-L missed front-end free throw shots that could’ve iced the game.
Alyssa Wiant turned in a double-double for the Lady Lions with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jenna Dunn scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Leadbetter finished with nine points.
The Lady Bison got 19 points from Hannah Glunt, who played through early foul trouble. No other Clearfield player reached double figures. Cayleigh Walker and Riley Ryan each scored six points.
Clearfield led 21-18 at halftime before C-L’s 15-7 third-quarter edge sparked by its big run. The Lady Lions outscored Clearfield, 13-10, in the fourth quarter.