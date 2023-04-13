DuBOIS — Stopping its unbeaten start to the season at three games, Lakeview dealt the A-C Valley/Union baseball team a 6-1 setback Monday afternoon at Stern Field in DuBois.
The Sailors scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control of the game, which was more than enough for their starting pitcher Evan Reiser who went six innings and gave up two hits while walking two and striking out five.
The Falcon Knights managed just three hits overall, singles from Zac Cooper and Trey Fleming and a double by Lane Bauer.
Lakeview led 6-0 going into the top of the seventh inning before the Falcon Knights scored their lone run. Fleming led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and eventually scored on Crissman’s sacrifice fly.
Sebastian Link, Crissman and Alex Preston pitched for the Falcon Knights. Link took the loss, giving up four hits and four runs while walking one. Crissman threw 2 1/3 innings and give up two runs and Preston pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
All six Lakeview runs were unearned thanks to eight Falcon Knights errors.
The Falcon Knights (3-1) visit North Clarion Wednesday before hosting Reynolds Saturday at 11 a.m. Next Tuesday, they host Clarion.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 6
ACV/Union 8,
Cranberry 0
Also at Stern Field in DuBois, the Falcon Knights got a strong outing on the mound from pitcher Bailey Crissman who tossed a three-hit shutout against the Berries.
Crissman struck out 11 batters and walked one while hitting two batters in his 99-pitch complete-game effort.
The Falcon Knights led 3-0 after two innings, then scored three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to complete the shutout win.
Zac Cooper and Chase Ruth each had two hits. Ruth doubled and scored a run while driving in two while Cooper scored a run and drove in another.
Seth Best singled in a run while Sebastian Link pushed home another on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Ruth singled in a run to make it 3-0 in the second inning and doubled in a run with two outs in the fourth and then scored on a Berries error to make it 6-0.
In the fifth, Link singled in a run and scored on Crissman’s single to complete the scoring.