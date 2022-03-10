NEW BETHLEHEM — Three days after capturing the District 9 Class 2A title, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team’s season is over.
In past years, teams have had a chance to exhale for almost a week before the PIAA playoffs begin, but Tuesday night’s 49-44 loss at home to WPIAL fifth seed Laurel ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season at 22-5.
Laurel (14-11) moves on to the second round on Friday where the Lady Spartans face District 6 runner-up Forest Hills, which advanced with a 72-60 win over Mercyhurst Prep.
For the Lady Bulldogs, the loss hinged on 23 turnovers and 33 percent shooting (18-for-54) from the field.
“We tried to make a run at it, but we just came up short,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “We missed one or two shots here or there and were unable to get our typical six-, seven-point run that we do in the second half.”
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by as many as seven points at 24-17 with five minutes left in the third quarter, but managed to tie it on Caylen Rearick’s 3-pointer at 29-29 25 seconds into the fourth, but never grabbed the lead.
Laurel reeled off a 9-2 run after that to build a 37-31 advantage after Lucia Lombardo’s 3-pointer with 5:28 remaining. The Lady Bulldogs answered back and got to within 38-37 following an Alivia Huffman putback at the four-minute mark.
Claire Clouse’s putback got the Lady Bulldogs to within 40-39 with 2:49 left and right after that a Clouse steal gave her team a chance to take the lead, but it never got a shot off and turned it back over and Laurel held on from there despite a stretch of three free throw misses and a turnover with under a minute to go.
But Lombardo’s steal and layup put the game away at 47-41 with just 15 seconds on the clock.
The Lady Spartans handled Redbank Valley’s extended 3-2 trapping zone thanks to a lot of work from left-handed guard Danielle Pontius who scored 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-8 effort from the foul line. Johnna Hill scored 12 points.
The Lady Bulldogs got 21 points and 14 rebounds from Alivia Huffman, who was 8-for-22 from the floor. Clouse scored 11 points, six in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Madison Foringer had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Laurel held Lady Bulldogs point guard Mylee Harmon to zero points on 0-for-4 shooting, its perimeter man-to-man defense making things uncomfortable all night for the whole team.
“Laurel’s pressure is very good as you saw tonight,” Edmonds said. “Their rebounding never really gave us a chance and I thought they did a good job.”
Laurel led 10-4 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime as neither team shot it well nor handled the ball good either. The Lady Spartans were 5-for-24 from the field with 10 turnovers while Redbank Valley went 5-for-18 with 14 turnovers.
The Lady Bulldogs lose seniors Clouse, Katie Davis, Foringer and Ryleigh Smathers to graduation.
“We’ve had these seniors since third grade. They’re a special group. They won a Class 2A district championship, a KSAC championship and a triple-A championship and at the end of the day I think all four go into the memory books of Redbank Valley basketball,” Edmonds said.
NOTES: The Lady Bulldogs did outrebound Laurel, 43-32. Laurel committed 17 turnovers, shooting 16-for-46 from the field (35 percent) or just slightly better than the Lady Bulldogs. ... Laurel made 13 of 19 free throws. ... The Lady Spartans reached the WPIAL finals in 2020, then lost to North Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals last year. They were knocked out of the quarterfinals by North Catholic this year, then got the No. 5 seed because NC beat Freedom in the WPIAL finals. The team’s original head coach this year was Otto-Eldred graduate and former Moniteau head coach Matt Stebbins, who resigned in January. Last year, Laurel beat Redbank Valley 56-47 during the regular season.