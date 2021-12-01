Some time in the second half at last Friday’s PIAA playoff game between the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Northern Bedford Panthers, the game came to a sudden halt.
There was a snow blower on the field.
Deep in the secondary was a Clarion University field maintenance worker doing his darnedest to clear off lines on the field. He just had bad timing on when he should be doing it.
And despite the natural intensity of this great sport, I don’t recall anyone shouting obscenities at the poor guy.
The Bulldogs won a very memorable game to land in the PIAA semifinals for the first time as a football program. The school has never had a team get to this point while a handful of squads have managed trips to the quarterfinals.
Those quarterfinalists would’ve actually been last year’s girls’ soccer and volleyball teams in a smaller bracket setup, 2015 boys’ basketball, 2010 baseball and 1993 girls’ basketball.
Eight wrestlers have reached the semifinals individually, of course, including state champions Mike Huffman (1982) and Johnathan Brothers (2008) along with runner-up J.P. Kirkpatrick (1990) and Bob Lucas (1953). Kirkpatrick did it a second time in a third-place finish in 1991 finish as did Guy Magagnotti (1976), Keith Pavlekovsky (2001) and BryLee Shumaker (2016).
THANKS TO MR. MASLAR — He’s the beloved former Redbank Valley teacher, coach and current ace photographer, Mike Maslar that is.
His work during football season with the camera, and any other sport really, has been invaluable and he went out with a bang with some great pictures of last week’s game at Clarion University.
It’s his last football game this year because he’s having eye surgery this week. Of course, he wants to get back into the winter season as soon as he can, but he’ll be on the mend for at least a few weeks.
I wish him well and thanks again.
BOOK REVIEW — My reading list continues to grow and grow and just in time for the holiday shopping season perhaps, I’ll give you a few recommendations based on the past several months of reading. Get a Kindle account on your phone or device and read away:
— West By West: NBA legend Jerry West writes very intimately about his life, growing up an abused child by his father and pretty honest and vivid thoughts and opinions about … well, everything. It’s dark at times, but his honestly makes for a fascinating read. As far as the basketball stuff goes, West picked up a basketball and there it was, his perfect jumper. Nobody taught him how to shoot. Incredible.
— Haven’t They Suffered Enough, as told by Beano Cook: This recent publication is from Beano Cook thoughts and mullings from around 2010 as told to writer John Lukacs. Beano was the longtime college football commentator with original ties to Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh. I laughed out loud many times. He was a walking encyclopedia of college football with many other insights worth reading.
— The Week the World Stood Still — Non-sports here, but holy crap. How did the U.S. and Soviet Union not wind up starting World War III during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962. Author Sheldon Stern uses the actual tape recordings of President John F. Kennedy during his high-level meetings at the Oval Office. It’s chilling and very interesting. Kudos to Kennedy. We’re still here.
— The Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic A’s — Don’t forget, the Oakland A’s won three straight World Series titles from 1972-74. How they did it with a nutso owner like Charley Finley is beyond me. He wasn’t totally out to lunch, because the talent his organization amassed for that run was impressive. My favorite anecdote. One year, the A’s came up short on drawing a million fans. This was before the three-peat years. Well, the angry Finley canceled Fan Appreciation Day at the end of the season. Author Jason Turbow has all kinds of behind the scenes stories that paints quite the picture of how a dynasty survived.
— The Battling Bucs of 1925 — If the 1960 World Series was dramatic enough with Bill Mazeroski’s Game 7 home run that decided things, then Game 7 of the 1925 Series between the Pirates and Washington Senators had to be second. Author Ronald T. Waldo’s detailed look at the season from beginning to end chronicles the previous World Series title won by the Pirates before 1960. It shouldn’t be forgotten.
— 1954 — You get plenty of Willie Mays in this one in a well-done book by Bill Madden. He led the New York Giants to the World Series title. Remember his catch? Yeah, that’s the year. Plenty else went on in baseball that year as integration was going slowly around MLB. My favorite part of that season is how the Pirates discovered Roberto Clemente being hidden by the Brooklyn Dodgers in the minor leagues.
— The Machine, by Joe Posnanski — One of my favorite authors goes through the Cincinnati Reds, the Big Red Machine’s 1975 World Series run. The Reds are on the short list of greatest teams ever. The trio of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan were the stars while Sparky Anderson was the colorful manager.
— Gettysburg: The Last Invasion — My deep dive into the Civil War has begun and it started with this one. I did it through the Audible app, or audio book. Allen C. Guelzo puts it all out there and it culminates with a detailed look at how Abraham Lincoln came up with the Gettysburg Address. Incredible finish.
— The Baseball 100 — Technically, I did not read this book, but I did read about 80 percent of his 100 greatest players essays when he was doing the project when he was writing for The Athletic. He ranks the players, not necessarily and exactly how they should be ranked, but ranked in such a way that tells the story of the sport. Open it up to any of the 100 players and you’ll learn something. Get it for a young or old baseball fan this Christmas. I promise, it’s worth it. Read Phil Niekro.
