STRATTANVILLE — Despite losing three key players to graduation, sixth-year head coach Don Montgomery feels his team still has the makings of equaling or even exceeding the success of last season and in Tuesday’s opener at Forest Area in Tionesta, the Lions started out strong with 6-0 win over the Fires.
Thomas Uckert scored two goals and assisted on three other goals. Wyatt Boyden had two goals with Brenden Bettwy and Martin Ormeno adding the others. Blaise Cunningham assisted on two goals.
Last year, C-L finished 14-3 before losing to Elk County Catholic in the semifinal round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
“Reece Geiger was a leader on and off the field so that is always hard to replace,” said Montgomery, whose team opens the season Thursday at Forest Area in Tionesta. “Tyler Bingham was our goalkeeper for three years and will definitely be hard to replace. Bailee Verdill is a guy you just don’t replace that kind of talent. Although I feel we have several guys who should be able to contribute to our offense, we don’t have that 40 goal scorer. But I feel we do have two 20-goal type guys or even three or four guys who can give us double-digit goal seasons.
“We have three guys vying for that goalie spot. Junior Kwynton Leadbetter was looking to be the lead guy to take that spot, but he’s dealing with an injury right now, so he’ll need to get healthy first,” Montgomery continued. “Junior Isaac Lerch is looking to be the guy right now. Junior Aiden Wilson got some reps during our scrimmage over the weekend and looked pretty good. So we do have some options there although it is very inexperienced.”
Thirteen of the 18 players on the roster return from last season, which is reason for a lot of the optimism Montgomery is bringing into the season.
“We not only have 13 guys returning, but we have guys who can play multiple positions,” said Montgomery. “I feel not only the numbers, but the depth is our biggest strength. I put 11 guys on the field at one time, but I truly feel I have 15 players who are capable starters for this team and that’s a wonderful problem to have.”
With the lack of experience in goal, Montgomery feels his defense will have to be up to the challenge of limiting the chances their opponents get with shots.
“We’re really emphasizing that so far,” said Montgomery. “We did a real good job of limiting the shots on Tyler last season so the guys know it is even more important to have that same mindset this season knowing our keepers aren’t very experienced.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Blaise Cunningham and Jameson McILwain.
Juniors: Jason Megnin, Wyatt Boyden, Thomas Uckert, Layton Dunn, Carter Brown, Isaac Lerch, Brady Pierce, Kwynton Leadbetter, Aiden Wilson.
Sophomores: Dany Schweitzer, Brenden Bettwy, Quinn O’Neil, Ky Clark, Nathan Fredericks.
Freshmen: Martin Ormeno, Chris Kim.
SCHEDULE
August
29-at Forest Area.; 31-DuBois CC, Clarion HS, 6 p.m.
September
5-Brockway, 5 p.m.; 12-at Redbank Valley, 5 p.m.; 18-Karns City, 8 p.m.; 19-Brookville, 4 p.m.; 23-at Forest Area, Marienville, 11 a.m.; 25-at Elk Co. Catholic, 7 p.m.; 26-Punxsutawney, Clarion HS, 6 p.m.; 28-at Karns City, 5 p.m.; 30-Ridgway, 11 a.m.
October
2-Forest Area, Clarion HS., 4 p.m.; 4-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.; 11-at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.; 16-Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.; 17-at Kane, 6 p.m.
Home games are at the C-L Sports Complex unless otherwise noted.