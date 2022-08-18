If it feels like the Little League World Series has been going on for like a month now, it’s only because our friends at ESPN started to provide more coverage of the regional tournaments across the country leading up to the beginning of the World Series that started Wednesday night in Williamsport.
It’s now a 20-team baseball-fest, 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from the rest of the world. The tournament runs through Aug. 28, so it’s another week-plus of kids having fun on the baseball field.
Now, I don’t want to sound too cynical on my views here. This much baseball in August with kids 10-to-12 years old seems to be pushing the limits of their physical ability. Of course, there has to be more than one pitching arm that’s sore going into this final round of youth baseball, right?
The more the better just doesn’t sound right and now that the tournament expanded four more teams on each side, it’s bursting at the seams, so to speak.
Pennsylvania has its team there as Hollidaysburg started a run through the losers’ bracket at the state tournament in Bradford and hasn’t looked back. Since losing to Keystone in the second round of the winners’ bracket, Hollidaysburg has won eight of nine games.
At the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bristol, Conn., the PA champions lost again, but in a four-team setup, it wasn’t over. A 5-4 loss to Delaware dropped it into the losers’ bracket where Hollidaysburg blasted Washington D.C., 13-0, to get a rematch in the regional final against unbeaten Delaware.
In this setup, however, it was winner-take-all and despite Hollidaysburg’s 7-3 win giving Delaware its first loss, that was it for the title and Hollidaysburg punched its ticket to Williamsport.
Thursday, the Blair County club opens with Pearland, Texas. Check your local ESPN listings for game time and channel.
Believe it or not, there are odds out there. I got an unsolicited e-mail from sportsbetting.ag that posted the odds — we all at least want to know who the favorites are right? — based on the state of things on Tuesday.
The Metro Region team from Massapequa, N.Y., is the top team at 5 to 1 with Japan and Panama at 6 to 1. Asia-Pacific is 8 to 1 while Great Lakes, Mountain and Southeast teams are 9 to 1.
Down at 14 to 1 with the Midwest champion and Pearland is Hollidaysburg, so call its opener at toss-up right?
Hollidaysburg’s opener Thursday will be its 15th game in 31 days. That’s quite a schedule that doesn’t include the district level tournament, so it’s probably a bit more of a run that more than likely has taxed players and their families. But I’m sure it’s a blast that they’ll never forget.
In further proof that it’s probably impossible to retreat to the pre-replay days of Little League at least. At the regional level, the replay situations were numbingly annoying. It’s bad enough questioning professional umpires at the Major League level, we obviously know that umpires at these Little League tournaments are going to miss calls, and sometimes miss them badly. It’s hard not to groan at some of the ridiculous strike zone calls.
Hey, they made it big, so you’re going to have big calls look really, really bad at times and that’s not the message we want to see.
But I’m weary of that, without question, and 10 days from now, it’ll all be over.
BUCCOS, SUCCOS — Let’s set things up with the correct context:
The Pirates were 45-70 going into Tuesday night’s game with the Boston Red Sox, who have outspoken color commentator and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley in the booth.
He’s definitely outspoken and his take on the Pirates was right on.
“You talk about a no-name lineup. There’s no team like this,” he said. “This is a hodgepodge of nothingness.”
He’s right. Tuesday’s lineup had a dude named Kevin Padlo batting fifth and playing first base.
But this was all expected. Totally expected.
The Pirates are tanking. It’s not rocket science.
Average Buccos fans don’t want to hear that. For others, it’s low-hanging fruit to bash a down-and-out franchise, I get it.
The Pirates’ payroll is in the range of $30 million. The Red Sox? Over $200 million. The Red Sox are in last place in the American League East at 58-59. The Pirates were a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds and in last place in the National League Central.
Who’s having a worse year?
Now, Eckersley wouldn’t shy away from ripping the Red Sox either, but one must remember that there’s been a historical resistance of a salary cap from the player’s side forever. Those are two really bad words in the MLB lexicon. No way they want that. It’ll ruin the game and their overall earnings.
Initiate a salary cap though and the Pirates automatically will need to spend at least $70 million more on payroll. With a cap comes a floor. Let’s do that, please.
