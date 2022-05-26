Here are the latest game reports from the Southern County Little League:
TUESDAY, May 24
Wessex Performance 9,
Hirsh’s Meats 1
Five runs in the fourth inning led Wessex Performance past Hirshes Meats 9-1 on Tuesday. Gavin Ealy, Nolan Carr, Mason Coradi, and Jayden Morris each had RBIs in the frame. Wessex Performance tallied 20 hits. Linken Kaetzel, Carr, Morris, Ealy, Greyson Whyte, Noah Kriebel and Coradi all collected multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Carr and Kaetzel each managed three hits to lead Wessex Performance. Lily Carr, Owen Coradi, Jaxen Boltz, and Brody Bish each added a hit. N. Carr, M Coradi, Whyte, Kaetzel, Ealy and O. Coradi all tallied RBIs and Jayden Morris led all batters with 3 RBIs. Wessex will look to keep the momentum rolling next week with a trip to Knox to take on an Eden team before a Friday night game under the lights with cross town foes Smith’s Auto.
Emlenton Granite 5,
Smith’s Auto 0
The Emlenton Granite team upsets the visitors from Rimersburg. Parker Greenawalt, Bryce Stewart, Lilly Myers each had two hits for Smith’s and Dallas Laughlin and Lawson Barger each added one. Smith’s Auto will look to get back in the win column against Bliss Reclamation next week before a big matchup against Wessex Performance under the lights on Friday night.
1st Rate Reality (Seneca) 3,
Bliss Reclamation 1
The long trip North proved too tiring for the Bliss Reclamation crew, as they fall 3-1. Devon Bowser and Bobby Deitz each smacked doubles to lead the team. Bliss looks to notch their first win next week as they face Smith’s Auto and Hirsh’s Meats.
WEDNESDAY, May 18
Shick’s Insurance 14,
Perry 0
Shick’s blanked Perry’s on a one-hitter thrown by Parker Bish in the four-inning game stopped via the 10-Run Rule. Bish also stuck out 10 and hit a home run. Micah Kindel and Nash Earley doubled.