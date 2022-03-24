NEW BETHLEHEM — Another track and field season gets started for both Redbank Valley teams Tuesday when they visit Armstrong in a non-conference matchup.
The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference schedule gets started April 5 at home against Cranberry. Mike Fricko and Andy Rex are back as head coaches for the girls and boys respectively. Both teams are coming off solid dual seasons as the Lady Bulldogs were 7-1 and the Bulldogs finished 5-2-1.
Two state qualifiers return, including District 9 champion and discus state medalist Cam Wagner for the Bulldogs. Claire Henry won the D9 pole vault title as a freshman for the Lady Bulldogs a year ago.
At this point, the rosters have the boys with 24 and girls at 41.
Four home dual meets are on the schedule before the annual Redbank Valley Invitational which is scheduled for May 12.
Also on both teams’ coaching staffs are Megan Harmon, Lynde McCauley and Kyle Hicks.
Here is a closer look at both teams heading into the season:
GIRLS
Fricko has 14 seniors on his roster along with almost every district qualifier from last year’s team that finished 10th in the D9 meet team standings.
“When I take a glance at the overall girls roster, they really are a great group to coach and together they check all the boxes for a successful season,” Fricko said. “With 14 seniors and 12 freshmen, it’s a unique mix of experience and excitement. The KSAC title is definitely within the grasp for both teams, but it’s a long season so I’m hoping for continued development from a team standpoint.
Henry was the lone state qualifier, winning the pole vault.
She really worked hard this past off season and I think we will see further success from her,” Fricko said. “I think she surprised herself last year with the district championship. I’m excited for her because she was able to be a part of the state meet as a freshman and has a strong desire to go back as a sophomore.”
Another sophomore, McKenna Rankin scored in the pole vault at districts with a sixth.
Senior Claire Clouse placed in three events at districts with a fourth in the 200-meter dash, fifth in the 100 and leg on the fifth-place 4x100 relay with returners in sophomore Ally Shoemaker, and seniors Katie Davis and Raegen Beamer. Shoemaker qualified for districts as well in the 100 dash.
“Claire and Ally will be out front on the sprints,” Fricko said. “Claire has a good work ethic and that is contagious among the other athletes. The 4x100 will be strong again. At this point, we have five or six girls that could be in the mix for the four spots and it’s going to be honed into a district contender for sure. I also think we have the potential for a 4x400 too, which is something we haven’t seen from the girls for a long time.”
Beamer, Davis and Alivia Huffman are returning qualifiers in the long and triple jumps.
“Raegen and Katie should gather us the necessary points in the long and triple this season,” Fricko said. “I love having the senior girls who understand and know what it takes to be competitive. It makes my job as their coach an easy one. (Senior) Ryley Pago is coming off an injury, but she is excited for the upcoming season in the high jump as well and hopes to stay injury free. We have some very exciting (freshmen) in Mylee Harmon and Izzy Bond looking to make some noise in the high jump as well.”
Pago is also a returning district qualifier in the 100 hurdles. Fricko added seniors Abby Young and Maddie Fink to the hurdle leaders.
Seniors Quinn Fricko and Ryleigh Smathers were half of the fifth-place 4x800 relay. They’ll likely be joined by sophomore Lilli Barnett and freshman Bella Faulk. Smathers was a qualifier in the 400 dash as well.
“Quinn and Ryleigh helped take the 4x800 team to states as freshmen and they want nothing more than to close out their high school journey with another trip to Shippensburg,” Fricko said.
In the throws, senior Madison Foringer was fifth in the discus and also qualified in the shot put. Junior Brooklyn Edmonds was sixth in the discus while seniors Lilly Shaffer and Chloe Wiant were district qualifiers in the javelin and discus respectively.
“I’m excited for Madison in the throws,” Fricko said. “I think she has some serious potential in the shot and keeps working out some kinks in the discus. Alivia Huffman will be solid in the shot this year as well. She’s going to focus on shot put and long jump. Brooklyn has been working hard in the preseason at the discus as well and I think has some potential to throw a big one for sure. It seems like our javelin area has been jammed with rookies and veterans this year, but Lilly is looking good and I hope her senior year proves to be her best yet.”
BOYS
As a sophomore, Wagner reached the medals stand with an impressive fourth-place finish in the discus at the PIAA Championships. He gets two more shots at improving and/or adding to that one.
“Obviously, a fourth-place finish in the state last year as a sophomore was pretty exciting, but Cam has his eyes focused on something much bigger this year,” Rex said. “He has been working hard in the offseason, and I think we will see some discus throws that D9 has never seen before. He will also be a standout in the shot put and he has eyes set on making a run for a D9 title as well as an automatic bid to the state championship in late May.”
Rex added seniors Kolby Barrett and Kade Minnick and junior Brayden Delp as contenders to advances as well in both the discus and shot put. Barrett was fifth in the discus at districts while Minnick was 10th. While Wagner was fifth in the shot put, Delp was 13th.
Staying with the throws, Rex pointed to senior Jack Shaffer and junior Zeldon Fisher as additional candidates. In the javelin, junior Colton Shick was a district qualifier. Shaffer will contend in that event as well.
Joe Mansfield placed in the triple and long jumps with fourth- and sixth-place finishes and he’ll contend for a state berth once again.
“Joe returns as one of the best long and triple jumpers in the district and he has a couple of school records that have stood for a very long time on his radar,” Rex said. “You can also plan on hearing his name on the track as well, as he will contribute to a very strong sprint and relay group.”
Sophomore Ashton Kahle will be one of the team’s top sprinters, coming off a freshman year when he finished 10th in the 100 dash.
“Ashton has been working extremely hard in the offseason as well,” Rex said. “Just like he did in football, speed will prove to be a show-stopper for him in multiple events. Expect to hear his name all over the track and possibly some field events. He will have a great support staff as well. (Senior) Jacob Kundick has been showing promise in multiple events and will be valuable in scoring points wherever he is needed.”
Senior Marquese Gardlock was fourth in the 110 hurdles and will add to the sprint depth as well as the jumping events.
“Expect to see Marquese as one of the top hurdlers and high jumpers in the district as he continues to improve on his technique and speed,” Rex said.
Junior Antony Spence is a returning qualifier in the pole vault while Rex looks at sophomores Brayden McCauley and Levi Shick as his leading distance runners.
“We have several new faces and underclassmen that have yet to prove themselves but based on early projections, some will raise some eyebrows early in the season,” Rex said. “The coaching staff is excited and we look forward to seeing what these boys can do this year. We consider ourselves very strong contenders for a KSAC title and that will be our main team goal. We feel we have a great chance of sending several boys to the state championships this year as well as several all-conference bids.”
ROSTERS
BOYS
Seniors: Kolby Barrett, Marquese Gardlock, Jacob Kundick, Joe Mansfield, Jack Shaffer, Antony Spence, Kade Minnick.
Juniors: Cole Bish, Zane Coil, Brayden Delp, Zeldon Fisher, Aiden Ortz, Colton Shick, Cam Wagner.
Sophomores: Seth Barrett, Ashton Kahle, Brayden McCauley, Russell Plyter, Levi Shick.
Freshmen: Drew Byers, Kieran Fricko, Isaac Gourley, Matthew Gregory, Aiden McAnulty, Levi Neiswonger, Rylan Rupp.
GIRLS
Seniors: Olivia Anderson, Raegen Beamer, Claire Clouse, Katie Davis, Maddie Fink, Madison Foringer, Quinn Fricko, Mackayla Males, Madison McFarland, Ryley Pago, Lilly Shaffer, Ryleigh Smathers, Chloe Wiant, Abby Young.
Juniors: Brooklyn Edmonds, Ryleigh Evans, Ember Hetrick, Abby Himes, Alivia Huffman, Emma Kemmer, Olivia Kramer.
Sophomores: Lilli Barnett, Izzy Bond, Jalynn Felts, Claire Henry, Finley Minich, McKenna Rankin, Ally Shoemaker, Logan Smathers, Emily Truitt.
Freshmen: Kira Bonanno, Ziva Bish, Alexis Eberle, Keja Elmer, Bella Faulk, Kate Grafton, Mylee Harmon, Kendall Kirkpatrick, Ava Moore, Bailey Snyder, Eva Wadding.
SCHEDULE
March
29-at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.
April
5-Cranberry
7-at North Clarion, 3:45 p.m.
9-at Brookville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
14-at Johnsonburg Quad w/Kane and Port A.
20-Karns City
27-at Union/A-C Valley, 3:45 p.m.
30-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
3-Keystone
5-Clarion-Limestone
10-at Moniteau
12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted