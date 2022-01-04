Not surprisingly, Redbank Valley football and the Bulldogs’ run to the PIAA Class 1A Championship game is predominately featured in the collage to the right in the photos of the just-completed 2021.
Across the top shows Brenden Shreckengost breaking open for his go-ahead TD run in the playoff win over Northern Bedford, then it’s the team picture after the 21-14 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle in the state final in Hershey. Regardless, the team had plenty of support from Bulldogs nation at Hersheypark Stadium (top right).
Below the top strip of pictures is Carsen Rupp’s blocked punt “catch” that led to a big TD in the D9 final win over Union/A-C Valley. Bryson Bain plows into the end zone against Bishop Canevin while head coach Blane Gold “preaches” to his charges after the win over Canevin. On the right below the crowd shot was the play of the year — Chris Marshall’s 98-yard interception return that tied the game against Canevin and swung the momentum of the game.
Marquese Gardlock caught two TD passes in the finals loss to Bishop Guilfoyle, one of the shown below Rupp’s punt block.
It was a strong season for Union/ACV as well as it notched its first playoff win since the co-operative was established against Cameron County with the defense stuffing a run play near the middle top. To the right are Falcon Knights pass rushers Landon Chalmers and Colton Murray closing in on Bain during their regular-season matchup while below that, Caden Rainey runs down the field against Cameron County in the playoff matchup.
The basketball photo of the year is clearly the dunk by Marshall against Moniteau (middle left) while state track medalist Cam Wagner of Redbank Valley brought home a fourth-place Class 2A medal in the discus. To Wagner’s right is D9 pole vault champion Claire Henry of Redbank Valley and below is Union high jump champion Hayden Smith.
Owen Clouse, to the right of Smith and under Henry, had quite a soccer season for the Bulldogs as he broke the single-season goals record with a new mark of 39 goals.
Below Marshall’s dunk picture is his teammate Bryson Bain, who scored his 1,000th career point the same game as Marshall in the Bulldogs’ win over Cranberry on Dec. 15.
To Bain’s right is Lady Bulldogs’ Caylen Rearick and then the Union Damsels celebrating their standout 1,000-point scorer Dominika Logue’s milestone last season. On the right are Colton Bartley greeting Jimmy Gundlach during a Bulldogs’ baseball game last spring. Below them is Little League Brendan McIntyre delivering a pitch during an all-star game. To the left is Bain beating out a ground ball as Union’s Bailey Crissman stretches for a throw.
Under Logue’s 1,000-point moment are Redbank Valley’s Brooklyn Edmonds getting tied up with Union’s Keira Croyle with volleyballers Lilly Shaffer and Brooke Monrean to the left.
In the bottom left is Bulldogs wrestler Kobe Bonanno with Lady Bulldogs basketballer Madison Foringer above with volleyball/basketball standout Alivia Huffman to Foringer’s right. Bulldogs wrestler Cole Bish works at regionals above Bonanno.
The bottom right has this year’s Bulldogs wrestlers celebrating the program’s 600th win against Punxsutawney back in December.
Above the wrestlers is the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. In the front row, from left, are Jason Huffman, Darren Burford, Michelle Aikins, Greg Brown and Greg Shumaker, accepting his late father Larry’s posthumous honor. In back row, from left, are members of the 2010 Bulldogs baseball team with Luke Hager, Dan Buzzard, coach Greg Buzzard, Nathaniel Bowser, coach Tom Troupe, head coach Justin Merwin, Kent Shick, coach Tom Wagner and Ryan Troupe.
Photos were taken by me, Mike Maslar, Shelly Atzeni and Jared Bakaysa.
