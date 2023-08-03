ST. MARYS — The annual District 9 Football League’s media day drew players and coaches from the 22 member schools to St. Marys Area High School Tuesday morning.
The coaches poll tabbed the top-three predicted finishers in each region:
Region 1: Central Clarion, Karns City and Punxsutawney. Other teams in region are Bradford, Brookville, St. Marys, DuBois and Moniteau.
Region 2: Brockway, Port Allegany and Redbank Valley. Other teams in region are Union/A-C Valley, Keystone, Kane, Ridgway and Smethport.
Region 3: Coudersport, Cameron County and tie for third with Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. Other teams in region: Bucktail and Sheffield.
Next week is heat acclimatization workouts as PIAA mandates before full-contact practices begin on Aug. 14 with the first and only scrimmages set for Aug. 19. The opening week of the regular season is Aug. 25.
Both Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley had contingents at the media event. The Bulldogs with head coach Blane Gold had Christian Clinger, Brandon Ross, Caden Adams and Mason Clouse while the Falcon Knights were represented by first-year head coach Dan Reed along with Zander Laughlin and Kaiden McNany.
Here are some selected quotes from Tuesday:
REDBANK VALLEY (9-2 last year)
Coach Gold on his team being picked to finish third in Region 2: “My attitude on rankings changed a lot. We lost to Keystone two years ago and were ranked No. 5 in the state. Port Allegany and Brockway are going to have very good football teams this year with who they have returning, so I’m not surprised how that came out. Hopefully these guys realize that at the end of the day, it’s how you perform and rankings mean nothing because we were sitting here last year and were picked to win Region 2.”
Clinger on offensive line work in offseason: “We’ve been working this summer, once a week with the line and running backs. The past three years that I’ve played, our line has been disappointing toward the end of the season and we’d like to get the running game going to open up the passing game. That will help protect (quarterback) Braylon (Wagner) because he’s good, really good and we want to make sure he can show that.”
Ross on moving from guard to fullback on offense: “I think it’s going to be pretty exciting. I like being physical and blocking is not a problem for me, like it is for other backs sometimes.”
Adams on leading the team in tackles last year on defense: “I knew I could do it, but maybe not to that extent. I knew I just needed a chance and for the coaches to believe in me. Whenever he didn’t come back, I knew I was going to have to step up into that position. They put me there in camp and I just stuck with it.”
Clouse on being part of the receiving crew: “Three of our players who contributed are back. With Ashton (Kahle) back (and Rylan Rupp), we have that weapon to use as well and we should be able to pass all over with all of us spread out. It’s not one guy really, just all of us contributing.”
UNION/ACV (5-6 last year)
Reed on transitioning into the head coach position and expectations: “I’ve worked with these kids so everything is going really smooth this summer. As you look around the room today, there are lot of good teams here and our division is going to be very tough. We’re not thought of highly in the coaches poll but I like our chances and we like that underdog role.”
McNany on working with and learning from former standout teammates: “Whenever I see someone with that much talent, I try to get as many reps with them as I can. I remember my freshman year just getting absolutely beat up by Carter Terwint every single play and getting right back up trying to learn his moves. So I just take the hits, see what they can do. I picked up the swing move from Landon (Chalmers) last year. He gets really aggressive with it so I tried to replicate that a little bit. I’m not nearly as good as him, but it’s definitely helped me in my pass rushing game.”
Laughlin on offseason work: “I’ve been in the weight room a lot and working on footwork … We were pretty young as Kaiden says, but they’ve been in the weight room in the offseason so we’re going to get overlooked a lot.”