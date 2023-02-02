NEW BETHLEHEM — With the game on the line, who are you going to call?
If you are the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, you are calling Mylee Harmon.
The super sophomore delivered perhaps the signature game and signature moment of her young career Saturday afternoon scoring 33 points, including the final five, in Redbank Valley’s 64-60 thriller over visiting Otto-Eldred.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 17-1 record and 10-game winning streak into Thursday’s game at home against Karns City. Head coach Chris Edmonds’ team has four regular-season games remaining, three of them KSAC divisional games, so they’ll be looking to nail down the top spot out of two for the conference playoffs.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs host North Clarion Wednesday, then close out with the other two divisional games — Feb. 10 at Moniteau and Feb. 14 at home against Keystone.
Otto-Eldred, meanwhile, fell to 16-2 with its first loss to a Pennsylvania team. The Lady Terrors’ other loss was on Dec. 30 to Randolph, N.Y. It hosts Austin Friday.
So last Saturday’s battle of two teams who entered the game with one loss definitely had high expectations, Redbank Valley built a big lead, blew the big lead, and then turned to Harmon to give them the victory.
District 9’s leading scorer following the game (she was second in D9 entering the contest) scored the game’s biggest basket when she drive down the right side of the lane and scored while being fouled by Otto-Eldred’s Brooke Close with about 30 seconds to play.
Redbank Valley, which led by 17 early in the third quarter, was down 60-59 when Harmon made her move.
After she hit the free throw, the Lady Bulldogs were ahead 62-60.
“We were just trying to calm down during the timeout (that preceded that go-ahead basket),” Harmon said. “We had a lot (of time) left. We didn’t really need to push it up the court. One shot, just trying to get a good look and not force anything.”
Harmon then sealed the win in the final seconds when she stole an Anna Merry pass, was fouled by Katie Sheeler and hit two charity shots with 4.5 seconds left to set the final score.
“We have been kind of a team that stays back in a 2-3,” Harmon said. “But we knew we had to get pressure because they were all shooting deep, NBA range. We had to get ball pressure with no fouls.”
For the first 17 minutes of the contest, it didn’t look like any heroics were going to be necessary, as Redbank Valley built a 16-point halftime lead, 34-18, behind 18 from Harmon and then went up 17, 37-20, on an Alivia Huffman basket a minute into the second half.
But Otto-Eldred, a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinalist from a year ago, wasn’t going to just roll over and die.
The Lady Terrors went on a 3-point shooting spree hitting eight of them in the second half to get back in the fray.
A 15-2 run following the Huffman basket was the key for Otto-Eldred, who got back-to-back 3-pointers from Close and Merry early in the second half –this after hitting just two shots the entire first half –before a Katie Sheeler triple with 4:17 left in the third quarter made it a four-point game, 39-35.
“We come out with intensity pretty much every game,” Harmon said. “We lacked off when we came out of the locker room in the second half. We were trying to get ourselves fired up. We have been struggling with that all season.”
Redbank Valley seemed to right the ship a little thanks to a quick 7-2 spurt near the end of the third quarter that pushed the lead back to 9, 50-51, on an Ady Bond 3-pointers with 25 seconds left in the quarter.
But Kate Rhinehart drilled a triple for Otto-Eldred right before the horn to get the Lady Terrors within six, 50-44, heading to the fourth quarter.
A free throw by Sheeler and a 3-pointer by Close then had Otto-Eldred within two, 50-48, 1:15 into the fourth quarter before Redbank Valley got six straight points to go back up eight, 56-48, on a Harmon basket with 5:11 to play.
But five straight points from Merry and free throws traded by each team had the Lady Terrors back within three, 57-54, with 2:20 to go.
Huffman answered on the other end to make it 59-54, but then Sheeler nailed a 3-pointer from waaaaaaaaay downtown –the volleyball attack line to be exact –to make it a two-point game, 59-57, with 1:51 left.
Close then hit a three to put Otto-Eldred up for the first time since it was 4-2 less than three minutes into the game before Harmon took over at the end.
“That is the most fun I have had in a while,” Harmon said.
Huffman added 16 points in the win for Redbank Valley.
Merry led Otto-Eldred with 21 points with Sheeler, who came into the game as the leading scorer in D9, scoring 14, 13 after halftime, and Close chipping in with 11.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
Redbank Valley 62, C-L 29
At home, the Lady Bulldogs warmed up for their tangle with Otto-Eldred
Redbank Valley put three players into double figures as Alivia Huffman scored 21 points, Mylee Harmon 17 points and Caylen Rearick 13 points.
Lexi Coull scored seven points for the Lady Lions, who also got six points from Alyssa Wiant, and five apiece from Jenna Dunn and Alex Leadbetter.