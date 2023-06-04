DuBOIS — For the second PIAA playoff game in a row, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs face the Burgettstown Blue Devils.
Monday afternoon at Showers Field starting at 1 p.m., the District 9 Class 2A champion Bulldogs (17-4) meet the WPIAL third-place Blue Devils (15-4), the same team that knocked the Bulldogs out of last year’s playoffs in the quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University.
The star of that 6-4 win for the Blue Devils was senior pitcher Nathan Klodwoski, who had three hits, scored two runs and scattered seven hits while walking one and striking out 12. In the state semifinals, the Blue Devils lost 2-1 in nine innings to Neshannock.
Of course, he’s gone and threw 12 1/3 innings at St. Bonaventure University this spring.
This time around, the Blue Devils will likely start senior Andre Bredel (6-2, 1.53 ERA in 50 1/3 innings, 78 strikeouts, 18 walks) or junior Brodie Kuzior (7-2, 1.96 ERA in 39 1/3 innings, 59 strikeouts, 28 walks).
In last Wednesday’s consolation game 5-1 win over New Brighton, Bredel went all seven innings, striking out eight and walking one while giving up five hits.
The Blue Devils lost 10-0 to Serra Catholic in the semifinals. Serra then lost to Seton La Salle in the WPIAL final.
Burgettstown returns just three starters from last year’s win over the Bulldogs — Bredel, senior Gratchen and sophomore Sam Elich.
The Blue Devils’ top hitters are senior Tristan Roach (.316, 16 RBIs), senior Maddox Gratchen (.250) and junior James Leuice (.265, 11 RBIs).
The Bulldogs’ statistical leaders:
Hitting
Tate Minich, .439, 6 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs, 21 RBIs
Breckin Minich, .436, 27 RBIs
Mason Clouse, .387, 21 RBIs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs
Owen Clouse, .342, 5 doubles, 20 RBIs
Braylon Wagner, .338, 6 doubles, 1 triple
Ty Hetrick, .333, 17 RBIs, 7 doubles, three triples
Ty Carrier, .333, 15 RBIs
Pitching
Ty Carrier, 40 1/3 innings, 2.08 ERA, 4-1, 36 strikeouts, 19 walks
Tate Minich, 28 1/3 innings, 2.23 ERA, 4-1, 34 strikeouts, 11 walks
Jaxon Huffman, 24 innings, 2.63 ERA, 2-1, 32 strikeouts, 8 walks
Braylon Wagner, 18 2/3 innings, 3.37 ERA, 2-0, 19 strikeouts, 14 walks
Monday’s winner plays Thursday against the winner of the District 10 champion Sharpsville vs. WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic game (Monday at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.) at a site and time to be announced.
Here’s the link to the entire 16-team state bracket:
https://www.piaa.org/assets/web/documents/2023_2A_BA_Brax.pdf