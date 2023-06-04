Redbank Valley's Tate Minich is surrounded by teammates after hitting a three-run homer during the fifth inning of last Monday's District 9 Class 2A Championship game in DuBois. The Bulldogs return to Showers Field Monday for a 1 p.m. matchup with WPIAL third-place Burgettstown, the same team that knocked them out of last year's state playoffs in the quarterfinals.