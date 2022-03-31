CLARION — The Second Annual Clarion County YMCA District 9/District 10 All-Star basketball games tip off this Sunday afternoon at the Clarion County YMCA.
Several area seniors are in the games that start with the girls at 2 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:45 p.m. Admission for (both) games is $5.
Most of the viewing area is standing-room-only but there are a limited number of bleacher and chair seating for those who cannot stand. All proceeds will benefit the Michael A. Constantino Memorial Scholarship Fund at the YMCA. This trust has been created to fund swim lessons for children in need.
After the 40 players were selected — 20 boys and 20 girls — for the games, team captains were chosen who did then picked the teams through a draft.
Most of the seniors are from District 9 with the addition of eight players from D10 schools Warren, Slippery Rock, Franklin and Oil City.
Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman captains one of the boys’ teams which were picked by the captains. The other team was selected via draft style by DuBois Central Catholic’s Alec Srock. The girls’ captains were Warren’s Emma Ruhlman and Brockway’s Selena Buttery.
Redbank Valley has five players and both of its head coaches participating as Claire Clouse and Madison Foringer are on Team Buttery with their coach Chris Edmonds joining Brockway’s Dick Esposito on the bench. The Bulldogs’ Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall are on Team Srock while Bryson Bain is on Team Ruhlman. Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall joins DuBois Central Catholic’s Dom Varacallo on Team Ruhlman opposite Marshall’s son’s team.
Brookville’s Danny Lauer was picked by his teammate for Team Ruhlman while in the girls’ game, Alayna Haight is on Team Buttery.
Clarion-Limestone’s Frances Milliron is playing on Team Ruhlman, which is coached by Union’s Allyson Kepple and Warren’s Lisa LaVan. Kepple’s own senior all-stars Dominika Logue and Hailey Kriebel are on Team Buttery.
The complete rosters are listed below:
GIRLS
Team Ruhlman: Emma Ruhlman (Warren), Keira Croyle (Union), Frances Milliron (Clarion-Limestone), Jordan Best (Clarion), Camdon Bashor (Franklin), Kierstin Riley (Punxsutawney), Riley Childress (Warren), Kaci Stelene (Johnsonburg), Gwen Siegel (North Clarion), and Bronwyn McCoy (Slippery Rock). Coaches: Lisa LaVan (Warren), Ally Kepple (Union)
Team Buttery: Selena Buttery (Brockway), Alayna Haight (Brookville), Liz Frame (Coudersport), Hailey Kriebel (Union), Dominika Logue (Union), Danielle Wood (Brockway), Emma Hipps (Clearfield), Madison Foringer (Redbank Valley), Claire Clouse (Redbank Valley), Isabelle Caskey (St. Marys). Coaches: Dick Esposito (Brockway), Chris Edmonds (Redbank Valley)
BOYS
Team Ruhlman: Griffin Ruhlman (Brookville), Gavin Jimerson (Otto-Eldred), Danny Lauer (Brookville), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Luke Jansen (Elk County Catholic), JT Blum (Warren), Ryan Gearhart (Clearfield), Chooch Husted (DuBois), Judias Johnson (Oil City), Charlie Breindel (Elk County Catholic). Coaches: Dom Varacallo (DuBois Central Catholic), Emmanuel Marshall (Redbank Valley).
Team Srock: Alec Srock (DuBois Central Catholic), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Ty Terry (Curwensville), Chris Marshall (Redbank Valley), Alex Ognen (Smethport), Easton Fulmer (Franklin), Marquese Gardlock (Redbank Valley), Dan Park (Ridgway), Hayden Brown (Cameron County), Bret Wingard (Keystone). Coaches: Jason Fulmer (Franklin), Bundy Fulmer (Oil City).
STATE FINALS FINISH IN HERSHEY — Twelve state champions were crowned at the PIAA Basketball Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center last week. A quick rundown:
BOYS
Class 1A: Bishop Canevin 64, St. John Neumann 47. The WPIAL champions who beat three D9 teams on the way to Hershey — Johnsonburg, DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic — by an average margin of 31 points per game, led by eight points at halftime and broke it open with a 20-9 third quarter. Jaden Gales scored 14 points with 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Class 2A: Our Lady of Sacred Heart 92, Constitution 71. The WPIAL champions won their second straight title and finished unbeaten for the second straight year, running its winning streak to 68 to tie West Philadelphia for the longest winning streak in state history. OLSH standout Jake DeMichele scored 25 points with 11 rebounds. The Chargers knocked off D9 champion Ridgway, 54-27, in the quarterfinals.
Class 3A: Devon Prep 76, Aliquippa 58. The Quips, the WPIAL third seed, had their run stopped by the D12 third-place finisher. The Quips beat Brookville, 53-50.
Class 4A: Neumann Goretti 93, Quaker Valley 68. The D12 champions won their ninth state title since 2010.
Class 5A: Imhotep Charter 54, New Castle 39. The D12 champions won their eighth state title since 2009.
Class 6A: Roman Catholic 77, Archbishop Wood 65. The D12 champions won their fourth crown since 2015.
GIRLS
Class 1A: Northumberland Christian 66, Kennedy Catholic 54. Emily Garvin led the winners with 35 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Class 2A: Neshannock 62, Southern Columbia 56. Mairan Haggerty led the WPIAL champions with 23 points, six blocks and seven rebounds.
Class 3A: Neumann Goretti 55, Freedom 49. Mihjae Hayes led the D12 champs with 32 points and six steals. It’s Nuemann’s fifth state title since 2015.
Class 4A: Archbishop Wood 57, Lansdale Catholic 45. Wood won its fourth title since 2016 as Deja Evans finished with 15 points and 20 rebounds.
Class 5A: Cardinal O’Hara 42, Chartiers Valley 19. The D12 third-place team Cardinal O’Hara repeated its title run, limiting the WPIAL runner-up to just 18 percent shooting.
Class 6A: Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Mt. Lebanon 40. The D1 champions topped the WPIAL champions, leading 41-17 after three quarters. Abigail Sharpe scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the champs.