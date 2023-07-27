DES MOINES, Iowa — Reigning AAU Junior Olympics under-18 high jump Hayden Smith of Rimersburg is one of 72 registered jumpers for this year’s event held at Drake University starting this week and running into next week.
Smith’s event is scheduled for next Wednesday at 9 a.m.
To follow the event, go to https://aaujrogames.org/trackfieldmultievents. The event will be telecast at www.flotrack.org and it is a pay per view site.
Smith, who won last year’s event by clearing 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches at North Carolina A&T’s Turist Stadium in Greensburo. He’s seeded second this year at 6 feet, 9 inches behind Jacob Carruthers of Winder, Ga.
Smith’s seeded height comes from his second-place finish at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon in June. He shared second place with Emmitt Kietlinski while another Georgia standout jumper Riyon Rankin, bound for the University of Georgia this fall, won the event also at 6-9, but with less misses.
Both Rankin and Kietlinski are not in the event next week. Carruthers cleared 6-10 in winning his AAU regional title earlier this month. He also won the Adidas Outdoor National title in mid-June after clearing 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches. He, like Smith, is headed into his senior year of high school eligibility this fall.
Mason Kooi of Springfield, Ill., is seeded third at 6 feet, 8 1/2 inches, a height he cleared at a AAU regional qualifier earlier this month. He’s headed to the University of Nebraska this fall.
Harrisburg’s Tyshawn Ewings, a senior this fall at Harrisburg, is one of six jumpers seeded fourth with a height of 6 feet, 6 inches.
While her schedule at the Pan Am Under-20 World Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico isn’t known officially, Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss, the USATF national javelin champion, will throw sometime between Aug. 4-6.
According to the AAU’s website, the organization was founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in amateur sport. In the early years, the AAU had much more power in international sports scene, representing the United States in the international sports federations.
The AAU worked closely with the Olympic movement to prepare athletes for the Games, but in the late 1970s, the AAU shifted its focus to sports programs of all ages beginning at the local level.
Some 45 programs are now sponsored by the AAU, including the AAU Junior Olympic Games, the Junior National Volleyball Championships, the largest volleyball event in the world and it gives out the AAU James E. Sullivan Award to the country’s top athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level. That award has been presented since 1930.