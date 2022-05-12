WEST SUNBURY — Wrapping up their dual meet schedules, the Redbank Valley track and field teams took three out of four decisions in Tuesday’s three-team meet at Moniteau with Clarion-Limestone.
The Bulldogs swept the hosts (97-51) and C-L (81-63) to finish the year 8-4 while the Lady Bulldogs split, beating C-L (78-71) and losing to Moniteau (102-48) to finish 7-5 in duals.
Ashton Kahle was a triple overall winner for the Bulldogs with wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.1 and 24.0) along with a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Aiden Ortz, Jacob Kundick and Marquese Gardlock in 45.1 seconds.
Ortz went 20 feet, 4 1/2 inches to win the long jump while Joe Mansfield won the triple jump at 42 feet, 4 inches while finishing second in the long. Gardlock was second in the 110 hurdles and high jump.
Cam Wagner doubled in the throws, winning the discus (153 feet) and shot put (46 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
For the Lady Bulldogs, Mylee Harmon won the high jump overall with a height of 5 feet, 1 inch. Lilly Shaffer won the javelin (113 feet, 5 inches) while Claire Clouse was second in the 200 dash and Brooklyn Edmonds finished third in the discus.
The Lady Bulldogs won the 4x400 relay in 4:31.3 with Reagen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers, Alexandra Shoemaker and Harmon in 4:31.3.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
Union/ACV hosts Keystone, Cranberry
Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith broke his own mark in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 7 inches in Tuesday’s three-team meet with Keystone and Cranberry.
The Falcon Knights beat Cranberry (87-63) and lost to Keystone (75-69) while the girls lost both, Cranberry 83-62 and Keystone 78-67.
Smith had already turned in the top high jump mark in the state among Class 2A jumpers at 6 feet, 6 inches, but bested that Tuesday. He’s also won the long jump (20 feet, 3 1/2 inches).
Other overall wins came from Sam Morganti in the 400 dash (53.2), Skyler Roxbury in the 200 (23.3), Dawson Camper in the shot put (48 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and Lane Chalmers in the discus (136 feet, 1 inch).
For the girls, Baylee Blauser won the long jump, hitting a big one at 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches that is the longest among Class 2A jumpers this year. She also took the triple jump 34 feet, 6 inches).
Other overall wins came from Daniella Farkas in the 300 hurdles (50.2), Drew Whitcomb in the 800 run (2:52), Dominika Logue in the host put (31 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and Evie Bliss, who threw a career-best 120 feet, 11 inches in the javelin.
Union runs at Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational to close the regular-season schedule.
Last week:
THURSDAY, May 5
Redbank Valley
sweeps Brookville
In a sweep of Brookville, two more records fell as the Bulldogs won 81-68 while the Lady Bulldogs won a 76-64 decision.
The headline performances came from Lady Bulldogs freshman Mylee Harmon, who broke the school record in the high jump when she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches. It broke the mark of 5 feet, 3 inches that was established in 1995 and 2009.
It’s been a great start for Harmon in the high jump, but this time around, things clicked even better.
“I adjusted my steps which allowed me to arch and snap at the right moments,” Harmon said. “I was also in the right mindset Thursday and on my first jump of the day, I was feeling it and knew it was going to be a good day.”
“It’s pretty amazing and at this point of the season we don’t have a lot of practice time, but she focused on high jump those days and then went and knocked it out in what was a late addition to the schedule,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko.”
Harmon also won the 200- and 400-meter dashes (26.87 and 1:01.9) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay that finished in 4:24.25.
The Bulldogs’ junior Aiden Ortz broke the boys’ record in the long jump, going 21 feet, 11 inches, topping a 2009 mark of 21 feet, 3 3/4 inches set by Doug Bish.
“Aiden has been an absolute pleasant surprise this season,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “After coming of a very successful football and basketball season, he wasn’t taking a break. He needed more and he joined the team and hasn’t disappointed.”
Ortz hadn’t thought about doing track until this year, although is father Chad is on the team’s record board as part of the 4x100-meter relay from 1997.
“A lot of people have been wanting me to do track since my freshman year, but I was just focusing on football then, but this year I decided to try it out and it’s been going good so far,” said Ortz Wednesday. “I have been surprised because this is my first year, but I’ve been in the weight room the whole winter so that’s a big part of my success.”
Ortz wants that relay record as well.
“It’s a special thing and it means a lot, but I want to break his record from the relay and his best 100 time, so I still have goals this season,” Ortz said.
The long jump mark, Ortz felt, was going to come based on his latest efforts.
“The meet before Brookville, I jumped over 22 twice, but scratched, so the next day at practice I really got my steps down, so I knew I could jump that long and just needed to do it,” Ortz said.
Against the Raiders, Ortz won the 100 dash (11.56) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Ashton Kahle, Zeldon Fisher and Marquese Gardlock in 44.99 seconds.
“He is just one of those kids that will have success in any event he is asked to do,” Rex said. “These things are sometimes natural, but in all cases, earned through hard work and dedication. He has been one of our hardest workers and his competitive drive puts him as a state-qualifying contender. We have some of our biggest meets of the year quickly approaching and I’m sure we haven’t heard the last of Aiden.”
Also for the Bulldogs, Kahle won the 200 dash (23.66) and Gardlock took the 110 hurdles (16.15) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches). Kieran Fricko won the 3,200 run (11:28.32) and the 4x800 relay of Brandon McCauley, Fricko, Isaac Gourley and Levi Shick won uncontested in 10:54.81.
In the throws, Brayden Delp led a sweep of the shot put with a winning toss of 48 feet, 6 inches with Cam Wagner and Fisher finishing 2-3. Wagner won the discus (155 feet, 2 inches) while Colton Shick won the javelin (138 feet, 7 inches). Antony Spence cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault.
The Lady Bulldogs got a double-win from Claire Henry in the long jump (14 feet, 3 inches) and pole vault (10 feet). Keja Elmer won the 300 hurdles (57.85).
Reagen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers, Alexandra Shoemaker and Harmon combined for the 4x400 win in 4:24.25.
Emma Kemmer won the shot put (29 feet, 8 inches) while Brooklyn Edmonds led a sweep of the discus (101 feet, 6 inches) with Madison Foringer and Chloe Wiant finishing 2-3. Alivia Huffman led a sweep of the javelin with a throw of 112 feet, 7 inches with Lilly Shaffer and Olivia Anderson finishing 2-3.