REDBANK VALLEY’S MYLEE HARMON received this Citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, sponsored by Donna Oberlander R-Clarion earlier this month:
WHEREAS, The House of Representatives of Pennsylvania takes great pleasure in recognizing the outstanding achievements realized by the youth of this nation in a spirit of personal sacrifice and commitment to a goal; and
WHEREAS, Mylee Harmon is being honored upon capturing first place in the Class AA Girls’ 400-Meter Dash event during the 2022 PIAA State Track and Field Championships; and
WHEREAS, A freshman and Redbank Valley High School, Mylee won the gold medal in the 400-Meter Dash even with a time of 57.15 seconds. She further distinguished herself during the season by winning first place in the 400-Meter Dash and 200-Meter Dash events during the PIAA District IX championships. Mylee is truly deserving of recognition and praise for utilizing her exceptional ability with diligence and for her tenacious pursuit of athletic excellence. Her hard work and training have made her a distinguished athlete who has earned the respect and admiration of her coaches, team members, family and fellow citizens.
NOW THEREFORE, the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania pays tribute to Mylee Harmon upon her championship wins; acknowledges her investment of skill and effort in competing on a level which demands perfection; extends best wishes for every future success and personal fulfillment;
AND DIRECTS that a copy of this citation, sponsored by the Honorable Donna Oberlander on July 7, 2022, be transmitted to Mylee Harmon (home address listed).
— Donna Oberlander, Sponsor
— Bryan Cutler, Speaker of the House
— Brooke Wheeler, Chief Clerk of the House