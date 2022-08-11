In a span of about three months, the titles only got bigger for Rimersburg’s Hayden Smith.
That’s what happens when one keeps jumping higher.
The 17-year-old Smith, who enters his junior year at Union this fall, cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches to win the national title in the under-18 age division at the Amateur Athletic Union’s Junior Olympic Championships held at North Carolina A&T’s Truist Stadium last Wednesday.
National champion > PIAA Champion > District 9 champion.
The first two winning heights at districts and states was 6 feet, 5 inches. Smith qualified for nationals by winning an AAU Regional title in West Virginia earlier this summer when he cleared 6 feet, 10 inches.
He continued to soar to a national title, besting a field of a whopping 70 jumpers. Smith knew he could compete. He just had to prove it.
“I wanted to do top five, but when I got down there and it was a different texture on the runway and it kind of made it a little bit easier to jump and it was an advantage and I was looking around at the rest of the guys and trying to figure out what height would win it,” Smith said. “I was trying to stay as consistent as possible, too.
“I seem to do better in the heat, because it was really hot. I felt really good that day. I got a new PR.”
Consistent meant not missing, basically.
Smith entered the competition at 6 feet, 3/4 inches and cleared the bar on his first attempt. He then passed at 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
Dave Sherman, Smith’s coach for the first time this spring when Union and A-C Valley combined programs, made the trip to North Carolina and worked with Smith leading up to nationals. They agreed to get an early height was a good idea.
“I told him to just get a height under his belt and see what it feels like and then pass the next height,” Sherman said. “He got it and looked over and smiled. I told him just keep doing what he’s doing. I had nothing for him then. He just flew over six feet and smiled because he knew he was going to have a day.”
But prior to the trip, adjustments needed to be made as he approaches an eye-popping 7 feet with still two more years of high school.
“He was jumping good in practice, but we got together twice in Rimersburg and adjusted his approach,” Sherman said. “At regionals and through the year some, I’d noticed that at the higher heights, he’d kind of stall out over the bar and had trouble getting his legs up and over everything. We talked and figured he needed more speed. We moved him back and increased speed on his run-up and it made a big difference.”
Smith cleared 6 feet, 3/4 inches and then 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches with still no misses. At that point, it was just Smith and Herman Batiste, who heads into his sophomore year at East Feliciana High School in Jackson, La.
While Smith had no misses, Batiste had three misses at lower heights even though he nailed 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches on his first attempt.
Then at 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches, Smith nailed it on his first jump and Batiste went 0-for-3 and it was over. Smith was on top of a talented heap of high jumpers at a national event.
Six other jumpers cleared 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches and tiebreakers sorted that out down through eighth place, hailing from states like Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Arkansas. Six jumpers tied for ninth at 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
“I kept comparing it to the PIAA meet, but it was bigger. That sounds crazy, but it was so big. These are some of the best kids in the country. It was amplified,” Sherman said. “It sort of blows your mind a little that someone from little Western Pa. could do that, but he has that ability. He’s got a great body type for it.”
Smith brought home a medal from an event that not too long ago didn’t even know existed, but his mother Tressa’s familiarity with AAU basketball got her curious and after qualifying at the regional event, he was off and jumping at nationals. Last weekend, he received a hero’s welcome with a parade in Rimersburg.
“I just want to thank God and the community and all of Clarion County because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for the sponsorships,” said Smith.
His mother Tressa passed along thanks to a list of sponsors: Bob’s Sub Shop, Benko Orthodontics, Burford and Henry Real Estate, Craig’s Barber Place, F.L Crooks, Haws Ricker Insurance LLC, Heeter Lumber, Hiles Excavating, KMDS Enterprises Inc./UniMart, Korner Restaurant, M & C Real Estate LLC, PA Home Protections LLC, Randolph’s Gun Shop, Rimersburg Beverage, Rimersburg Mercantile Exchange, Smith’s Auto Sales, Swartfager Farms, Tom’s Riverside, The Milkhouse Grille, Varner Funeral Home, VFW Club Post 7132 and friends and family.
So what’s next? The sky’s the limit, so to speak.
At 6 foot, 3 inches, 135 pounds and just 17 years old, Smith has room to improve for sure. What he’s done in just a few months has been amazing. His coach is impressed.
“He’s grown as an athlete, but his confidence level, he’s in his element when he’s high jumping,” Sherman said. He listens to everything I tell him. He just absorbs everything I tell him. He has the ability to get it from his head to his body. He has so much natural ability anyway. He’s super-flexible, great lift and it gets from his mind to make his body do what he tells it to do.
“It’s super-satisfying, to have somebody you’ve been able to help to do something like this. I watched him last year as a freshman, he was all over the place. His back wasn’t arched, his legs were flying everywhere. He taught himself to high jump initially by watching You Tube videos. The first thing we did was do some drills and he just absorbs everything and it happens. I was able to make major headway with him right from the get-go. He had no idea even with doing an approach the right way.”
And now he has young, aspiring high jumpers asking him for an autograph after winning his national title in North Carolina.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “There’s really nothing else to say.”