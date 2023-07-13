EUGENE, Ore. — Amazing what little difference 44 days made for Rimersburg’s javelin wunderkind Evie Bliss.
Two monster throws on the first attempt of two six-throw series, just three inches apart and two really big titles.
But the one she won Sunday at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, well, this one takes the cake.
On her first throw of the competition at the United States Track and Field Association’s U-20 Championships in a field of athletes that included rising college sophomores, Bliss uncorked a throw of 169 feet, 11 inches.
After all eight throwers threw their six attempts, that stood in first place, exactly two feet ahead of Princeton rising sophomore Shea Greene.
Now, Bliss gets to wear her country’s colors at the Pan Am Under-20 World Championships Aug. 4-6 in Puerto Rico. She and Greene will represent USA.
“I got taken back to a room and went through processing where I put on my actual Team USA uniform,” Bliss said Sunday night in a telephone interview. “I don’t think words can even describe what it felt like to put that on and stand in the mirror and look at myself and realize what I’ve done and what team I’ve made. I don’t think words can describe it.”
Her winning throw in May at the PIAA Championships? 170 feet, 2 inches.
“It (felt) just as good,” Bliss said of her opener in Oregon. “I knew when I threw it, it was a hard throw and a good throw. I probably didn’t pay attention to it as much as states, but I knew it was a good throw just because of how I felt and carried my speed through it.”
Bliss followed with throws of 148-8, 142-9 to finish out the prelims. Then with her holding the leading throw, of course, she threw last in the final three rounds and went for 142-11, 156-3 and 149-9.
“There were things I was tweaking the rest of the series,” Bliss said. “On some of them, I was really early after that first throw and got a little excited. I really wanted to throw a big one, so I was early with the others. Before the final three, I had to step back and get myself relaxed again.”
It was likely Bliss’ best six-throw series. “I’d have to look, but it was a very good series,” she said.
Greene, the Ivy League champion this spring with a throw of 161 feet, 5 1/2 inches, wasn’t far behind and had the best series of the day. Her first throw was 167-10, followed by 150-2, 151-5, 165-7 and then her best mark of 167-11 before a 150-4 on her last shot at topping Bliss.
The rest of the field had Kyeese Hollands, the Oregon City, Ore., standout who won the javelin title at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June with a toss of 164 feet, 5 1/4 inches. She was third this time at the same venue with a throw of 150 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
Bliss’ future Bucknell teammate Brylee Tereska, a Bethlehem Liberty (Pa.) graduate this spring, finished fourth with a throw of 147 feet, 2 inches. Fifth at 145 feet, 10 inches was Julie Magliaro, who beat Bliss at the Penn Relays in April with a throw of 164 feet, 7 inches, ahead of Bliss’ fourh-place throw of 146 feet, 7 inches.
Adrienne Russell of Boise, Idaho, headed into her senior year in high school, finished sixth at 144 feet, 10 inches. Erin Tack, a rising sophomore at Arizona, finished seventh with a throw of 143 feet, 6 1/2 inches. And former Fort LeBoeuf PIAA champion Audrey Friedman, a rising sophomore at Penn State, rounded out the field in eighth place with a toss of 139 feet, 4 inches.
With two of his throwers in the field, Bucknell University throwing coach Ryan Protzman, formerly a coach at Moniteau, was in the stands watching closely.
“It’s hard to put into words who exciting it was,” Protzman said Monday night. “Teaching them some track and field history, watching them be fans and then watching them compete on Sunday was perfect. They were locked in, but really taking in the moment. They were hugging, high-fiving and hangin on each other’s attempts.”
For Bliss, it was a matter of setting the tone early. She was the top seed thanks to her PIAA title throw. So it wasn’t so much that she lacked the confidence of competing in that setting.
“When I had that first throw, that set me up with a lot of confidence,” Bliss said. “It definitely set me up with a lot of confidence and I felt very good going into the rest of my throws because I knew I had a good one in my pocket already.
“It set the tone the rest of the meet for the rest of the girls too.”
Bliss basically matched what she felt she had to mark to possibly win the event and wear a USA uniform.
“I knew I had to throw at least what I threw at states and maybe I could throw a little less and still get away with it, but I definitely know I had to throw pretty big,” Bliss said.
And she did, just a scant three inches shy of her personal best from Shippensburg.
“When I saw the 169, it felt good and I knew I could compete, but I wasn’t celebrating yet because I didn’t know how much more it was going to take and wasn’t sure what the other girls were going to bring.”
Protzman didn’t see her throw in person at the PIAA Championships, but has certainly been observing his recruit who is still very young in the sport.
“She is really letting herself get into a great finish position to allow her kinetic change to work, things she has learned from swimming and golf,” he said. “There are still pieces show knows could be improved with the throw. That’s what makes this sport beautiful.”
Bliss wasn’t sure how throwing in a different time zone would affect her, but getting to Oregon early enough allowed for that transition to come rather easily.
“We came out a few days early and I got to go into the stadium and got a few throws off the runway before the competition, so that gave me some extra confidence knowing that I was able to throw on that runway and how it feels,” Bliss said. “Then over the course of the week, they had several community colleges open for the throwers and athletes to practice and train.
“I also knew that I had to keep a level head on my shoulders, because Hayward is such a big facility with a beautiful runway and so many people. I knew it would be very easy to become overwhelmed, so I had to really make sure I kept myself calm and relaxed because if I got excited in my throws, I knew I would be early on them instead of letting the throw happen.”
Bliss said her summer was active throwing, working three times a week with her personal coach Ryan Bell of the Youngstown, Ohio, area and she praised his work with her and helping with her success. She worked on form, threw baseballs in long-toss workouts and working on arm speed.
So her journey from what Bliss herself thought was a promising career as a NCAA Division II swimmer to a national champion javelin thrower continues.
“Evie is so competitive,” Protzman said. “I love her golfing and swimming background because she has learned a lot about the mental side of athletics. I believe the turning point is when she completely committed to a track and field career and set herself up with an outstanding club coach. She’s still not very old in javelin throwing years and it’s going to be a blast to take this journey with her.”