TITUSVILLE — The All-Star season ended for the New Bethlehem/Rimersburg Little League Little League squad in last Wednesday’s 10-0 loss at Titusville.

Titusville ended the game via the 10-Run Rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Pitchers Dalton Knapp and Weston Wakefield limited NBR to just two hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts with Knapp going four innings and striking out 10 and walking one. Wakefield pitched a scoreless fifth.

The lone baserunners were Parker Bish via a walk in the first inning, Andrew Kifer’s one-out single in the second and Lawson Minich a two-out single in the third inning.

Meanwhile, Titusville put up five runs in the first inning to set the tone out of the gate. Knapp homered twice and Wakefield ripped a homer, combining to go 5-for-5 with six runs batted in and four runs scored.

Titusville was knocked out of the bracket last Friday with an 11-7 loss to Cranberry.

District 25 tournament results and schedule are listed below:

SATURDAY, June 25

Game 1: Franklin 14, Oil City 0

Game 2: Titusville 10, Knox 0

Game 3: Butler 6, Clarion 4

Game 4: Cranberry 6, New Bethlehem/Rimersburg 5

MONDAY, June 27

Game 5: Oil City 7, Knox 5, Knox eliminated

Game 6: New Bethlehem/Rimersburg 11, Clarion 3, Clarion eliminated

Game 7: Franklin 4, Titusville 1

Game 8: Butler 14, Cranberry 1

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Game 9: Cranberry 15, Oil City 2, Oil City eliminated

Game 10: Titusville 10, New Bethlehem/Rimersburg 0, 4 innings, NBR eliminated

FRIDAY, July 1

Game 11: Butler def. Franklin

Game 12: Cranberry 11, Titusville 7, Titusville eliminated

MONDAY, July 4

Game 13: Franklin 6, Cranberry 5, Cranberry eliminated

WEDNESDAY, July 6

Championship

Game 14: Franklin at Butler, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, July 8

Game 15: If necessary

