NEW BETHLEHEM — In All-Star competition, strong pitching performances are almost required to notch a win.
Monday night, the New Bethlehem/Rimersburg Little League (11-12-year-olds) All-Star baseball team received a solid outing from Brody Ripple, who gave up just two runs in four innings while his offense did the rest pounding out 12 hits in an 11-3 victory over Clarion at the New Bethlehem Little League Complex
Ripple allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out six. Lawson Minich allowed one run on three hits in two innings. He struck out two.
That win staved off elimination for the new NBR combo squad that opened with a 6-5 walk-off loss to Cranberry in Clarion last Saturday. NBR traveled to Titusville Wednesday night and dropped a 10-0 decision in four innings, finishing its all-star run with a 1-2 record. More details on that game will be in next week's print edition.
“We feel we have four number one pitchers,” said NBR head coach Bryan Ripple. “Andrew (Kifer) pitched out the first game so we had Brody for this game. He’s been good all season. He has a couple of different pitches. He pitched a phenomenal game giving up two runs in four innings which I’ll take any day. Lawson finished up the final two innings. He’s also been consistent all year and got those final six outs for us.”
Jarrett Gould led the NBR offense with a 3-for-3 effort with a double, home run, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Hayden Corle, Parker Bish, and Brody Ripple each added two hits. Bish hit a triple while Ripple hit a double and drove in a pair of runs. Brandon Smith also collected a double. Minich and Nash Earley each added one hit.
“We had a rough first game which we were pretty tight in,” said Bryan Ripple. “I think we only have like three players with all-star experience. The kids were loose coming into this one and we had a good day in the cage and we were able to carry it out onto the field which was nice to see.”
Each team scored a run in the first inning before NBR took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning for a 5-1 lead.
Clarion got a run back in the bottom of the third to trim the lead to 5-2. NBR added a single run in the fifth before breaking things open with a five run top of the sixth. Clarion closed the scoring with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Gould doubled in a run in the first while singling in a run in the third. Earley added an RBI single while Ripple hit a two-run double in the inning.
Minich added an RBI single in the fifth.
Gould led off the sixth with a solo home run over the left-field fence. Brandon Smith hit an RBI double while the three other runs in the inning scored as a result of errors.
Seven different players collected hits for Clarion with Caleb Mackinley hitting a double in the sixth for the only extra base hit.
Kolen Kemmer, Brody Beggs, Casey Kemmer, Jondell Jones, Kayden Fiscus, and Ethan Ferguson each hit singles.
Casey Kemmer suffered the loss on the mound for Clarion.
“We made a couple mistakes on defense, but our offense more than made up for those,” said Ripple.
Wednesday’s winner plays the winner of the Oil City at Cranberry game, also an elimination game scheduled for Wednesday, on Friday at a site and time to be announced. Franklin visits Butler in the winners’ bracket final. The Friday losers’ bracket game plays the Franklin/Butler loser next Monday at a site and time to be announced.
In last Saturday’s opener:
SATURDAY, June 25
Cranberry 6, NBR 5
At Clarion’s Paul A. Weaver Park, New Bethlehem/Rimersburg’s opener ended on a walk-off loss to Cranberry, which broke a 5-5 tie when Zach Shumaker’s one-out single scored Dylan Gregory from second after he doubled in the bottom of the sixth inning.
It was a frustrating game offensively for NBR, which stranded eight runners, including five in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
In the bottom of the third, NBR cut its deficit to 4-3 and had runners on second and third with one out but couldn’t get any contact the rest of the inning as Cranberry pitcher Bronson Irwin struck out two straight batters to end the inning.
In the fourth, NBR put runners at second and third with one out, but a strikeout and Bryce Marchinke’s diving catch of a line drive into the hole between first and second robbed NBR of two runs.
Instead, Cranberry added a run to its lead at 5-3 in the top of the fifth before NBR tied it up in the bottom of the fifth on Nash Earley’s single and Emma Kifer’s run-scoring groundoout.
But the 5-5 score continued into the bottom of the sixth after NBR went down in order in the top of the inning, setting up Cranberry’s game-winner from Shumaker.
Earlier, NBR scored twice in the first when Hayden Corle walked with one out, moved to third on Lawson Minich’s double. Corle scored on Parker Bish’s infield single and Minich scored on a wild pitch.
Bish singled with one out in the third before moving to second on a wild pitch, to third when Andrew Kifer reached on an infield error and scored on a wild pitch to cut it to 4-3 after Cranberry scored twice in the top of the third.
Cranberry outhit NBR, 10-5. Minich and Bish each had two hits for NBR while Gregory, Shumaker and Landon Melat each had two hits for Cranberry.
Brody Bowler pitched the final two innings to get the win for Cranberry, allowing just one hit and no runs.
Brody Ripple entered the game in the sixth for NBR and hung the loss after getting one out before Cranberry put two hits together for the win. Andrew Kifer threw the first three innings and Emma Kifer pitched two innings.