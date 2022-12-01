NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the entries for the 58th Annual New Bethlehem Big Buck Contest, sponsored by the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce. This list includes reports to the fire hall through Monday afternoon. Successful hunter, home town, size and weight of buck, and county of harvest is listed.
- Matt Ferringer, New Bethlehem, 6-point, 123 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Dawnikay Brocious, Mayport, 8-point, 126.6 pounds, Clarion County.
- Hailee Anthony, Mayport, 4-point, 143.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Jared Spence Jr., Oak Ridge, 8-point, 111.4 pounds, Clarion County.
- Lynde McCauley, Mayport, 8-point, 138.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Cessa Neiswonger, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 121.2 pounds, Clarion County.
- Landan Moore, Templeton, 6-point, 103.8 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Mike Shick, Rimersburg, 9-point, 151.4 pounds, Clarion County.
- Brady Raybuck, Marble, 8-point, 165.6 pounds, Clarion County.
- Eli Shaffer, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 148.2 pounds, Porter County.
- Bruce Adams, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 112.8 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Benton A. Lee, Fairmount City, 4-point, 88.4 pounds, Clarion County.
- Braxton Lee, Fairmount City, 8-point, 114.0 pounds, Clarion County.
- Ronnie D’Alessandris, Baden, 8-point, 124.6 pounds, Clarion County.
- Jared Thomas, Mayport, 9-point, 97.2 pounds, Jefferson County.
- Judy Hetrick, New Bethlehem, 4-point, 123.4 pounds, Clarion County.
- Tim Miller, Mayport, 7-point, 117.4 pounds, Clarion County.
- Bud Shirey, Mayport, 8-point, 142.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Brayden Goodman, New Bethlehem, 4-point, 107.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Nick Schrecengost, Fairmount City, 8-point, 128.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Bob Wells, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 146.6 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Rod Truitt, Fairmount City, 8-point, 115.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Eli Rex, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 97.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Terry Hopper, Mayport, 8-point, 123.0 pounds, Clarion County.
- Easton Bish, Templeton, 4-point, 116.8 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Jason Barnett, Templeton, 8-point, 113.0 pounds, Clarion County.
- Kenneth B. Shick, Templeton, 8-point, 155.2 pounds, Clarion County.
- Elizabeth Wonderling, Summerville, 8-point, 166.4 pounds, Jefferson County.
- Robb Griffin, New Bethlehem, 7-point, 122.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Jim Bish, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 112.2 pounds, Clarion County.
- Owen Polka, Distant, 6-point, 135.6 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Breanna Crawford, 9-point, 121.0 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Jeff Bonnett, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 127.0 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Jacob Minich, Fairmount City, 8-point, 106.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Steven Mahon, Vero Beach, Fla., 10-point, 126.0 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Tiffanie Shirey, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 151.2, Armstrong County.
- Logan Johnston, Mayport, 6-point, 130.4 pounds, Jefferson County.
- Dalton Bish, Fairmount City, 9-point, 142.2 pounds, Clarion County.
- Luke Bungord, North Huntingdon, 10-point, 143.4 pounds, Clarion County.
- Gage Franklin, New Bethlehem, 4-point, 84.6 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Hadlee Hagan, Oak Ridge, 7-point, 124.6 pounds, Jefferson County.
- Cayden Anderson, Templeton, 6-point, 105.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Marshall Nolf, Mayport, 7-point, 133.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Rob Truitt, Fairmount City, 10-point, 157.2 pounds, Clarion County.
- Jordan Young, Brookville, 7-Point, 105.8 pounds, Jefferson County.
- Larry S. McCauley, New Bethlehem, 13-point, 145.0 pounds, Clarion County.
- Taylor Murphy, Hummelstown, 9-point, 161.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Patrick Conners, Fairmount City, 10-point, 142.6 pounds, Clarion County.
- Patrick Coradi, Clarion, 9-point, 89.9 pounds, Clarion County.
- Gabriele Olinger, Sykesville, 11-point, 161.0 pounds, Clarion County.
- Caine Monrean, Fairmount City, 6-point, 151.1 pounds, Clarion County.
- Calvin Troup, Templeton, 7-point, 143.0 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Mark Boyer, Rimersburg, 10-point, 144.2 pounds, Clarion County.
- Eden Wonderling, Summerville, 8-point, 143.4 pounds, Jefferson County.
- Reagan Neiswonger, Fairmount City, 8-point, 154 pounds, Clarion County.
- John Remmick, Sligo, 6-point, 119.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Travis Patrick, New Bethlehem, 10-point, 141.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Andrew McCauley, Mayport, 8-point, 138.8 pounds, Clarion County.
- Ben Shaffer, Carlisle, 7-point, 128.4 pounds, Armstrong County.
- Karley Renninger, Summerville, 10-point, 126.6 pounds, Clarion County.
- Isaac Young, Houston, Texas, 1-point, 116.8 pounds, Clarion County.