CLARION — The opening round of the District 25 Little League, or Major, Division All-Star baseball tournament begins Saturday at the Clarion and Franklin Little League complexes.
It’s an eight-team, double-elimination bracket that features for the first time a combination squad from New Bethlehem and Rimersburg. So call it the NBR All-Stars, for short, and they’ll open with Cranberry in Clarion at 6 p.m. Butler and Clarion follow at 8 p.m.
In the two games at Franklin, it’ll be Oil City and Franklin at 6 p.m. and Knox and Titusville following at 8 p.m. The winners and losers match up on Monday. The full bracket setup is below.
So why the first-time combination setup between New Bethlehem and Rimersburg? The numbers. New Bethlehem, according to NBLL Baseball Director Bryan Ripple, had 10 eligible players for the division while Rimersburg had two teams with 16 to 18 eligible kids. So the decision to combine evolved as the season started.
“We knew at the beginning of the year that we probably were not going to have an all-star team, so I kind of just let it go,” Ripple said. “But at the Tut Toth Tournament, I was talking to Scott Kindel and then others and started to wonder if we’d be able to combine, picking six or seven kids from each.
“I got a hold of the district administrator and he said we could do that, so we went ahead and picked our top six and they picked their top guys.”
Ripple will manage the team with Brent Wile and Rimersburg coach Dustin Kifer on the staff. New Bethlehem has Brody Ripple, Ty Wile, Lawson Minich, Greysen Stewart and Jarrett Gould on the roster while Rimersburg has seven with Andrew and Emma Kifer, Parker Bish, Micah Kindel, Hayden Corle, Nash Earley and Zander Roxbury.
“When Bryan made contact with us about this, it was a no-brainer for us,” said Dustin Kifer, who said Rimersburg was last involved in all-stars in combo setup with Knox and Emlenton in 2019. “It’s an opportunity to experience something our league hasn’t had since the KRE team a few years ago, so it’s something we couldn’t pass on.”
Ripple is upbeat about competing in what could be a strong bracket of teams.
“Looking at our roster, I think we have a really good roster, some really good bats and six to seven accomplished pitchers,” Ripple said. “So on paper, I think we look pretty darn good.”
“We have a ton of respect for Bryan, his team and what they do with their league as a whole, so I’m excited about this group we have together,” Kifer added.
The tournament schedule and bracket is listed below. Field sites and times after Saturday’s round will be determined with not necessarily a neutral field approach:
SATURDAY, June 25
Game 1: Oil City at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Titusville vs. Knox, at Franklin, 8 p.m.
Game 3: Butler at Clarion, 8 p.m.
Game 4: New Bethlehem vs. Cranberry, at Clarion, 6 p.m.
MONDAY, June 27
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser
FRIDAY, July 1
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
MONDAY, July 4
Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser
WEDNESDAY, July 6
Championship
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner
FRIDAY, July 8
Game 15: If necessary