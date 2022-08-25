RIMERSBURG — It’s a new season, new conference, or region, and another bundle of nerves for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights football team.
Nerves at least for fifth-year head coach Brad Dittman.
“I nervous,” Dittman admitted. “I hate these first few weeks. They come up on you so fast … It stresses me out just thinking about it.”
The Falcon Knights, 9-3 after a District 9 Class 1A runner-up finish to eventual state runner-up Redbank Valley, lost twice to the Bulldogs. They’ll now be in a Region 2 setup that includes those two teams, Keystone, Brockway, Kane, Port Allegany and Smethport. Along with the region games are non-divisional foes Cameron County this Friday at home at Union, Central Clarion, Ridgway and Punxsutawney.
“We really have a tough schedule this year, so we’re looking forward to it,” Dittman said. “Hopefully, these kids can’t rely on last year and we have to focus on getting better every time we step on the field. We’re playing some bigger schools with only five of the 10 being Class A. It’s much stiffer competition and hopefully it makes us better. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”
Dittman might be nervous, but only like most football coaches are early. He has another D9 Class A contender with a talented and much bigger roster with the addition of the ninth-grade class for the first time in several years. Instead of low 20s, the Falcon Knights are in the low 40s in roster size.
“It’s been great having 40 guys on the roster,” Dittman said. “It’s been an adjustment for us because we’re so used to having 20 guys at practice and we had to change how we did it to get the most out of it and to stay healthy. We’ve been able to do more live things and more looks because we have the numbers. From top to bottom of the roster, we have some guys including those ninth graders who can give us varsity snaps on Friday night.
“We were struggling with ninth graders down in junior high because we were one of the few teams who had them down. We have a big ninth-grade class and some athletes who can help us. If they don’t get snaps on Friday, they’ll get a ton on Monday (JV schedule) and help us out as the season goes on.”
It’s a 14-player freshman class that Dittman feels has at least a few impact players for the upcoming season.
Otherwise, the Falcon Knights have plenty of returning players from last year’s run, roughly eight starters on both sides of the ball.
“We lost a couple heavy hitters,” Dittman said. “They’re big shoes to fill, but we’re trying to fill in those holes and bring some younger guys along. We’re excited for the season, but last year was last year. That doesn’t matter for this team. These guys know that they have to put in the time to win on Friday night.”
OFFENSIVELY, THE FALCON KNIGHTS lost just two skill players to graduation, including Caden Rainey and Andrew Verostek. From there, everything is back. Senior Mikey Card (112-898, 7 TDs) and junior Dawson Camper (87-631, 13 TDs) were the leading rushers.
Senior quarterback Bailey Crissman threw for 902 yards and 13 TDs while the top receivers were seniors Skyler Roxbury (23-471, 5 TDs) and Ryan Cooper (22-393, 7 TDs).
That’s the mix that helped the Falcon Knights score 35 points and gain 336 yards per game — 226 rushing, 110 passing.
Card and Camper will once again be the main rushers with the addition of junior Easton Wingard, and freshmen Max Gallagher and Logan Skibinski.
The quarterback position is still unsettled, Dittman said, with Crissman, junior Brody Dittman, and junior Trey Fleming and sophomore Owen Bish as well.
“We’re still working through a rotation, so we’re not 100 percent sure and we have things to work out,” Dittman said. “Bailey played there mostly last year, Brody had a good summer and scrimmage last Saturday and Bailey did some good things as well, so we’re still working on that.
“We have some tough decisions and all of those guys are athletes. Whatever we do at quarterback, all four can play skill positions as well. We’ll be asking maybe all of them to play other positions for us as well.”
Seniors Skyler Roxbury (23-471, 5 TDs) and Ryan Cooper (22-393, 7 TDs) are back at receiver. They’ll be joined by the quarterback candidates and senior Jacob Bowser as well.
On the line, junior center Kaiden McNany, junior tackle Zander Laughlin and senior tackle Landon Chalmers are returning starters. Looking for playing time at guard and rotation time on the line are senior Drew Chalmers, junior Luke Wilson, sophomore Cole Wiant, and freshmen Colbin Elliott and Cole Wilson.
“We need to gel up front, but we have multiple guys who are playmakers,” Dittman said. “That’s been the case the past three, four years and we love having that. They’re all unselfish. We try to spread it around and take what the defense gives us to put points on the board.”
THE FALCON KNIGHTS’ DEFENSE forced 33 turnovers and were a handful to deal with in the trenches as Landon Chalmers and Card are the returning leading tacklers from last year and that came from their line positions.
But Dittman is considering moving both of them to inside linebacker spots if some of his younger linemen can step into key roles. That would put those two with returning starting linebackers Camper and Crissman.
“We’re trying to maximize Mikey and Landon,” Dittman said. “They’ll be a force whether it’s the line or linebacker. These younger guys, we’re hoping they come along and it’s their time to come in and prove they want to be a starter and playmaker on defense. We’re still trying to work out how that’s going to work out.”
Up front it’ll be McNany and Laughlin, who saw rotation time, as well as Drew Chalmers, Wiant and Elliott.
Other linebackers in the mix are Luke and Cole Wilson, sophomore Owen Terwint, Skibinski and Gallgher.
Roxbury, with eight interceptions last year, anchors the secondary at safety. The secondary is a strong suit with Ryan Cooper back at safety as well with Bowser and Dittman returning to the cornerback spots. Junior Zach Cooper and Fleming will also rotate into action as well.
DITTMAN’S STAFF consists of Dan Reed, Chris McNany, Ray Fox, Kline Terwilliger, Cullen McNany, Brynn Chalmers and Bob Bowser.
The Falcon Knights will play all of their home games at Union this year.
ROSTER
Seniors: Skyler Roxbury, Ryan Cooper, Jacob Bowser, Bailey Crissman, Mikey Card, Gage Schmoll, Drew Chalmers, Landon Chalmers
Juniors: Brody Dittman, Ethan Palmer, Dawson Camper, Trey Fleming, Zach Cooper, Easton Wingard, Jake Pennington, Aaron Bashline, Luke Wilson, Kaiden McNany, Zander Laughlin
Sophomores: Owen Bish, Caleb Burk, Christian Salizzoni, Quintin Hornberger, Kysheed Smith, Owen Terwint, Hayden Armagost, Cole Wiant
Freshmen: Trent Fleming, Carter McGarvey, Aidan Fox, Max Gallagher, Zack Johnson, Logan Skibinski, Ryan Armagost, Gavin McMaster, Colbin Elliott, Michael Yerkey, Cole Wilson, Gabe Rankin, Richard Bobbert, Jackson Renwick.