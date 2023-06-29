SHIPPENVILLE — A busy end to the season resulted in a runner-up finish for New Bethlehem in the District 25 Major Softball (11-12-year-old) All-Star tournament.
Monday night, New Bethlehem finished off a suspended game 13-9 win over Clarion then took a second crack at unbeaten Knox in the final and dropped a 13-1 decision in four innings via the 10-Run Rule.
The Newbies finished the all-star tournament 1-2 and regular season — the team was sponsored by Newbie Wheel Alignment — with a 10-5 overall record counting a runner-up finish in the postseason playoff. They lost to 6-5 in the league playoff final to Clark Vinyl of Knox after beating Mattern’s 11-8 and A-C Valley 12-0.
New Bethlehem reached Monday’s final after finishing its suspended game with Clarion.
Saturday after losing to Knox the first time, 6-4, New Bethlehem played Clarion for the losers’ bracket title in the three-team setup. It was leading 11-6 with Clarion batting in the bottom of the fifth with a run in and nobody out.
New Bethlehem, the visiting team, had broken a 5-5 tie in the top of the fifth with six runs after sending 12 batters to the plate. Four straight singles from Taylor George, Addie Riggle, Miranda Skursky and Sydnie Bowser after one out got things going. Skursky’s hit drove in the first run and after two outs, Adelynn Pence was hit by a pitch to bring in the second run.
Then it was Cora Sturgeon who came up with the big hit of the inning with a three-run triple. Three straight walks, the last one to George, wrapped up the rally and put Newbie up 11-5.
Earlier, New Bethlehem scored two runs in the first inning with Abbey Altobelli and Baylee Rupp singling in runs. Newbie added a run in the second and two in the fourth. Clarion tied it at 5-5 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Rain stopped the game with Clarion having runners and first and third and no outs in the top of the fifth. When the game resumed in Shippenville Monday, George stopped the rally by striking out three of the next four batters to end the fifth.
New Bethlehem added two important insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Skursky led off with a single and scored on Pence’s two-out triple. Sturgeon plated Pence by following with a single to make it 13-6.
Clarion scored three runs in its last at-bat. George wound up striking out five and walking two.
Knox, awaiting the winner, jumped on New Bethlehem early and often in the final, scoring five runs in the first and second innings for a 10-0 lead, then three more runs in the top of the fourth.
The lone Newbie run came in the third despite not getting a hit. Knox pitcher Cheyne Scarbrough walked George, who came around to score. Otherwise, Scarbrough threw a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and just the one walk.
In Saturday’s first game, the all-stars started with a matchup against the eventual champion Knox All-Stars and out of the gate, prospects looked great for the locals.
In the top of the first inning, New Bethlehem, visitors via the pre-game coin flip, put the first five batters on base and scored four runs. Sydnie Bowser reached on an error, Abbey Altobelli singled Bowser, Adelynn Pence singled in Altobelli and Sturgeon drove in Pence with her single. Hadlee Rearick made it 4-0 with no outs with her double, but she was stranded at third before Knox hurler Scarbrough got out of the inning.
From there, Scarbrough stymied the Newbie offense and gave up just three hits and one other base runner on an error over the final five innings.
Knox scored an unearned run in the second inning when Josey Wolfe reached on a two-out outfield error and scored on a wild pitch, then tied it at 4-4 with three runs in the third inning. Emelia Nellis hit a one-out triple and scored on a two-out outfield error. Scarbrough then doubled in a run and came around the whole way to score thanks to another Newbie error.
Knox took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Nellis singled, Monique Nugent tripled her in and Peyton McElravy doubled in Nugent.
Scarbrough wound up striking out eight and walking just one batter while giving up seven hits to six different hitters. Sturgeon had two of the Newbie hits, both singles. Bowser and Skursky also hit singles.
George did the pitching for Newbie, striking out five and walking just one while giving up nine hits.