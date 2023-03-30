RURAL VALLEY — Starting the season with a no-hitter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball season is under way.
Yes, it was a no-hitter indeed. Monday’s 10-6 win at West Shamokin actually saw the host Wolves score six runs with no hits.
The Bulldogs’ five-pitcher combination of Ty Carrier, Braylon Wagner, Jaxon Huffman, Mathew Kozma and Mason Clouse combined on the no-no with 14 strikeouts … and 10 walks. Two other Wolves were hit by pitches and another reached on the Bulldogs’ lone error of the game.
Leading 10-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs gave up all six runs in the final two innings.
But a win is a win and while the freshman Wagner got credit for the mound victory with his two innings of scoreless relief of the starter Carrier, it’s a starting point for a team looking to replace 70 innings of pitching from last year’s 14-7 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals team that finished second in District 9 before running off wins over Camp Hill and WPIAL champion Serra Catholic.
The season ended with a loss to Burgettstown, but it was quite a run that saw the Bulldogs win their last three playoff games by one run, including a crucial seventh-inning rally over Karns City in a 3-2 D9 semifinal win before losing to Johnsonburg in the final.
“I think, if anything, it gave the kids confident that when you play all these teams locally, you never really know how you match up with teams outside of your district and we went toe to toe with the WPIAL champion and then Burgettstown,” said Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell, who enters his 10th season. “One of the things we wanted to prove last year was that we could play with anybody and we did. So we definitely kind of come into this year with some confidence, but I think with the work ethic that we’re showing so far, we’re not coming in cocky, maybe on the inside, but we’re humble on the outside.”
The Bulldogs punched out 14 hits against West Shamokin, including three each from senior Tate Minich and Wagner while Breckin Minich had two while driving in two runs. Wagner doubled twice while Minich tripled twice.
Minich, a Seton Hill commit, Mason and Owen Clouse, and Carrier and Ty Hetrick were all Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Stars last year. The big key, Hibell says, is to fill the vacated innings vacuum.
“As long as our pitchers can throw strikes in the zone, I really feel confident in them,” Hibell said. “Our defense has a chance to be very solid, so we can’t get into giving teams walks because obviously we can’t defend that.”
Carrier went 3-1 with a 2.80 earned run average in 40 innings last year as the team’s No. 2 pitcher behind graduated Bryson Bain. He struck out 19 and walked 11. He’ll be the ace going into the season.
“As long as he keeps the ball down in the zone and mixes up his three pitches, he can be as good as anybody,” Hibell said. “He pitched in some big games last year and won them, so he can win us a game at any level.”
From there, it’s the group who threw Monday along with Owen Clouse, and freshmen Carson Gould and Brock George.
Minich, the team’s starting catcher, hit .426 with seven doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs last year. He also garnered All-District 9 honors from D9and10Sports.Com. Hibell will use him to close on the mound, perhaps a bit more than a year ago.
“Tate’s one of those guys we can write his name in the lineup and we’ve been doing that for a couple years and we plan on doing that again this year and let him do his thing,” Hibell said.
Carrier will be at first base if he’s not pitching. He batted .400 with three doubles. If he’s on the mound, looking for Gould or junior Cole Lufsey to handle duties at first.
Senior Payton Rearick (.240) or Wagner could see time at second base. Wagner was the designated hitter to start on Monday before pitching. Hetrick (.324), who played second or shortstop if Bain was on the mound, is the starting shortstop this year with Minich (.328) back at third base.
Mason Clouse (.351) and Owen Clouse (.400) return to left and center respectively while Huffman will see time in right field.
“I think we’ll play good defense and our offense has the potential to score runs.” Hibell said, going back to his staff. “What it comes down to whether our second through fifth pitchers can come in and throw strikes at any point and can we find a guy at the top of rotation who can beat the best teams we’ll play this year.”
The Bulldogs have teams like Punxsutawney, DuBois Central Catholic and Johnsonburg, and a trip to the Homer-Center Tournament for what appears to be a strong non-KSAC schedule with the added challenges of conference rivals C-L, Karns City and Clarion.
“We definitely grew as a team. We’ve definitely gotten bigger and stronger and we have a lot of kids who spent a lot of time in the weight room,” Hibell summed up. “I think we come into the beginning of this year with the idea that when we played late in the season and relaxed, where nobody really expected anything out of us is when we played our best.
“We’re going to try to challenge ourselves this year. We tried to add some non-conference games that while they don’t mean much, we’ll try to grow and sharpen ourselves against some other top teams.”
Also on Hibell’s staff again this year are Alan Clouse, Brady Carrier and Mac Minich.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tyler Hetrick, Tate Minich, Payton Rearick.
Juniors: Owen Clouse, Mason Clouse, Mathew Kozma, Cole Lufsey, Ty Carrier.
Sophomore: Hayden Rearick, Breckin Minich, Brandon Ross.
Freshmen: Braylon Wagner, Jaxon Huffman, Brock George, Jordan Smith, Ryan Hepler, Carson Gould.
SCHEDULE
March
27-at West Shamokin (10-6 W)
31-at Karns City, 4 p.m.
April
3-Brookville, 4:15 p.m.
10-at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
14-at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
18-Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
20-A-C Valley/Union, 4:15 p.m.
22-at DuBois CC, TBA
25-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
27-at Forest Area, 4 p.m.
28-at Homer-Center Tournament, vs. Apollo-Ridge, TBA
29-at Homer-Center Tournament, TBA
May
1-C-L, 4:15 p.m.
2-North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
8-Keystone, 4;15 p.m.
10-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
12-at Brockway, TBA
15-at St. Marys, TBA
17-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.