It’s a compelling rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 1A Championship game and an interesting matchup of two other contenders that makes up two solid area games on the high school football schedule for Week 6 this Friday night.
The defending champion Redbank Valley Bulldogs travel to unbeaten Smethport while the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights host Port Allegany at Union High School. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs-Hubbers matchup can be viewed live online at www.d9and10sports.com.
While it’s a bit presumptive to call the Redbank Valley-Smethport winner the Class 1A favorite considering unbeaten Keystone has a 22-20 win over Redbank Valley in the season-opener. So the Hubbers can make a mark while the Bulldogs try to continue to reassert themselves as the defending champion.
Keystone visits Smethport in two weeks.
Union/A-C Valley, winners of three straight since losing to Brockway in its opener, takes on a Port Allegany team that played Monday night. The Gators have losses to Keystone (36-30) and Smethport (35-14).
So call this a pushing off point for some big regular-season games ahead.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (4-1)
at Smethport (5-0)
Winning their first District 9 title since 1996, the Bulldogs downed Smethport in the D9 final 20-6 last November in Brockway. The rematch doesn’t carry as much weight, but it’s an important one.
Is either team better than a year ago? The jury might be out on both teams, with much of that to be yet determined. One thing is certain though in that Hubbers senior quarterback Noah Lent is having a monster season.
To date, he’s doing it all for the Hubbers, having a hand in over 82 percent of his team’s offensive yards from scrimmage. He’s the leading rusher in D9 with 918 yards on 88 carries and a whopping 16 touchdowns while passing for 678 yards on 38-of-62 passing with 13 TDs against just one interception. So he’s also had a hand in every one of the Hubbers’ 29 TDs.
Every one.
“He’s throwing the ball better and we’ve always known he’s a very good runner and the other thing you have to remember about Lent is that it’s year three of running this offense,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “They want the ball in his hands and he wants to run the football, but he’s polished off his passing game this year. He looks much better throwing the ball, so he’s a two-dimensional and that’ll make it more difficult to defend.”
Running back Ryan Pelchy (38-231) and Lent’s primary receivers in Alex Ognen (16-285, 8 TDs) and Brandon Higley (12-216, 2 TDs) are the other big threats for a Bulldogs defense that’s given up very little this year.
“We need to do our best to put 11 hats on the football and I think any time you face a team where they’re putting their quarterback in a position to be tackled that much, obviously those hits can add up and we’ve got to make sure we wrap him up,” Gold said. “We need to fly to and pursue the football and any time you see orange sticking out, we have to get a piece of it because those hits add up.”
The Bulldogs and Hubbers have similar paths outside of the Bulldogs’ opening loss to Keystone. Since the loss to the Panthers, the Bulldogs have plowed through Otto-Eldred (59-6), Elk County Catholic (51-0), Sheffield (55-6) and Brockway (51-0). The Hubbers have run the table with wins over Sheffield (49-6), Brockway (35-19), Port Allegany (35-14), Bucktail (40-0) and Otto-Eldred (56-18).
The Bulldogs are averaging 296 yards per game offensively and are by far more diversified than the Lent-led Hubbers of course. Quarterback Bryson Bain has completed 44 of 60 passes for 707 yards with 14 TDs against just three interceptions. His list of leading receivers is also deep — Marquese Gardlock (13-227, 2 TDs), Tate Minich (12-194, 5 TDs), Chris Marshall (10-167, 4 TDs), Aiden Ortz (5-113, 1 TD) and Mason Clouse (6-10y, 2 TDs).
Counting Gunner Mangiantini’s TD pass and Cam Wagner’s two TDs in the mix, eight different Bulldogs have caught TD passes.
Freshman Drew Byers (29-239, 3 TDs) and senior Ray Shreckengost (30-176, 4 TDs) are the leading rushers.
Port Allegany (2-2)
at Union/ACV (3-1)
Watching the livestream Monday night from Port Allegany, Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman watched one of the most prolific running performances in the last 20 years.
Junior Blaine Moses ran for 371 yards on 37 carries and six touchdowns in the Gators’ 46-20 win over Coudersport. It’s the sixth-most rushing yards by a D9 player since 2000. The Gators won’t have a lot of turnaround as they head to Rimersburg Friday night.
“It was impressive,” Dittman said Tuesday. “But not only that, but their passing game. They’ve got a good quarterback and they have kids who can run good routes and catch the football, so they’re pretty balanced and their offensive line blocks hard and they get off the football. So it’s going to be a tough task for our defense to improve on some things that we haven’t done well.”
The Gators rushed for 426 yards against Coudersport after going for 500 in the first three games combined, so they saw something they could do against the Falcons. Otherwise, it has been some balance to deal with as junior quarterback Drew Evens (43-for-87, 775 yards, 6 TDs, 5 Ints.) and running back Noah Archer (37-269, 3 TDs rushing; 11-211, 3 TDs receiving) have led the way along with Moses who had rushed for 162 yards going into the Coudersport game. Now he’s at 533 yards on 71 carries with eight TDs.
Evens’ other receiving targets are Peyton Stiles (17-234) and A.J. Wiley (7-211, 3 TDs). It’s Evens’ third year as a starter and he’s thrown for 2,466 yards in 18 career games with another season left.
The Falcon Knights average 326 yards per game with plenty of balance. Quarterback Bailey Crissman (15-for-37, 184 yards, 4 TDs) runs the offense with Skyler Roxbury (6-84, 1 TD) and Ryan Cooper (6-54, 1 TD) two of the leading pass catchers. Nine different rushers have attempts, led by Mikey Card (29-281, 3 TDs), Dawson Camper (16-133, 5 TDs) and Crissman (18-100).
“We talked to the kids (Monday night),” Dittman summed up. “Port Allegany is a tough football team and there are no easy Friday nights. I said that at the beginning of the year. We have to be much-improved from even some of the stuff we’ve done over the past couple weeks against a team like Port Allegany. I expect it to be a battle and it’ll come down to who doesn’t make the mistakes and makes plays.”