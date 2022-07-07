BROCKWAY — Three Redbank Valley Bulldogs were amongst the 20 $1,000 scholarship winners as last Friday’s 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football game was won 21-13 by the North Squad.
In a game that was shortened due to an oncoming storm at the 2:25 mark of the fourth quarter with the North at the South 18, it was Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto who scored all three of the North’s touchdowns.
Allegretto scored on a 43-yard punt return and 2-yard run in the second quarter and a 4-yard run in the third quarter, earning the North’s Offensive MVP. His teammate Camron Marciniak finished with 115 yards on 11 carries. Hunter Wall, another Ridgway senior, was the Defensive MVP.
The North was coached by St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek.
The South, coached by Union/A-C Valley’s Brad Dittman, scored first when a pair of Bulldogs hooked up as they did last fall when quarterback Bryson Bain threw a 37-yard TD pass to Marquese Gardlock. Bain completed 14 of 23 passes for 181 yards with the TD toss while Gardlock caught four passes for 80 yards.
Also for the South, Brenden Shreckengost caught two passes for 17 yards and Bain actually caught a 16-yard pass from Moniteau’s Cooper Boozel. Union/ACV’s Andrew Verostek caught a pass for 11 yards.
Karns City’s Luke Garing set what would be the final score on a 5-yard run with 5:27 remaining.
Each team had 10 players receiving $1,000 scholarships with the Bulldogs’ trio of Bain (Varischetti Holdings sponsored), Gardlock (S&T Bank) and Joe Mansfield (Allegheny Strategy Partners) amongst the scholarship winners.
Also for the South, Brookville’s Tate Lindermuth had one carry for four yards while Central Clarion’s Breckin Rex totaled minus-four yards on two attempts.
Redbank Valley also had Kolby Barrett and Kade Minnick playing in the game along with Union/A-C Valley’s Carter Terwint.
St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet and Smethport’s Noah Lent quarterbacked the North, Coudriet completing 4 of 11 passes for 105 yards and Lent going 5-for-9 for 11 yards while rushing for 63 yards on 10 carries.