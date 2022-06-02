DuBOIS — There they were again.
After rallying out of nowhere for a 3-2 win over Karns City in the District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were trying to do the same in Monday’s finals against Johnsonburg.
Down 7-0 after four innings, the Bulldogs rallied for four runs in the fifth and had the tying run at the plate with runners on first and third. Ty Carrier’s groundout ended the inning.
Then in the sixth, the Bulldogs had the bases loaded and two outs now within 7-5, but Bryson Bain grounded out to second to end that threat.
That’s as close as the Bulldogs got as the Rams scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and notched a 9-5 win to claim their second straight D9 title at Showers Field.
That didn’t end the Bulldogs’ season. The Bulldogs improved to 12-6 after beating District 3 runner-up Camp Hill 7-6 in eight innings Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College. That got the Bulldogs into the 16-team state bracket on Monday where they’ll meet unbeaten WPIAL champion Serra Catholic at a site and time to be announced.
Obviously, head coach Craig Hibell had to have pleased with Wednesday’s win even more than liked how his team battled back from a big deficit against the Rams (16-3), who play WPIAL third-place team Neshannock on Monday at a D9 site to be announced.
“The one thing about being a bunch of sophomore and juniors is that we’re too young to give up,” Hibell said. “We play hard all the time and I’m happy with our effort today. Obviously, the result didn’t go the direction we wanted it to, but we’re not done yet.”
Through four innings, the Bulldogs managed just three baserunners against Rams junior starter Luke Zimmerman. Tyler Hetrick and Tate Minich walked and singled with one out, but were stranded after Zimmerman got Bain on a groundout and struck out Breckin Minich.
Zimmerman retired the next nine batters in a row before Bain’s one-out double in the fourth. But the Bulldogs couldn’t get him anywhere either.
“We swung at a couple of high fastballs and we knew that was an approach that they were going to use when they got to two strikes and we started to lay off some of those,” Hibell said of the Bulldogs’ rally in the fifth. “(Zimmerman) was missing with his curve ball and we were able to shorten our swings and kind of drive the ball back up the middle. Hat’s off to them. They did a good job of kind of prepping for us and they knew where our guys like to hit it and which guys had some power and they adjusted to it.”
Four of the first six Bulldogs reached in the fifth with Mason Clouse and Peyton Rearick singling around a strikeout. Owen Clouse walked to load the bases and after Zimmerman struck out Tyler Hetrick, he left with a 2-0 count on Tate Minich.
Luke’s older brother Aiden, a junior, wound up walking Minich to force in a run before Bain delivered a two-out single. Breckin Minich singled in Tate Minich and it was 7-4 before Aiden Zimmerman retired Carrier.
A two-out dropped fly ball by Collin Porter in right field gave the Bulldogs life in the sixth and three straight walks by Zimmerman against Owen Clouse, Hetrick and Minich forced in the fifth run before he got Bain on a groundout.
The Bulldogs got Breckin Minich on to start the seventh with a single, but Zimmerman closed it up with a seven-out save by retiring the next three batters to end the game.
“This is a senior-led group,” said Rams head coach Mike Porter, whose team improved to 16-3. “We came into the season with a team that won a district championship last year with basically the same offense except for one guy in the lineup, so there’s a high expectation coming in. We struggled early and had a couple losses and the guys were responding to it not the way we wanted to see it, but we just kept grinding and kept telling them it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish and obviously this is how you want to finish.”
Two straight singles by Dom Allegretto and Aiden Zimmerman got things started off Bain to start the bottom of the first and with runners on first and third, Cam Marciniak’s would-be sacrifice fly to left field was dropped by Mason Clouse as he struggled to get his bearings after going back on the ball over his head.
Two runs scored on the play and Marciniak came home two batters later on Ethan Wells’ sacrifice fly.
The Rams hiked their lead to 7-0, knocking Bain out of the game in the bottom of the fourth with a four-run inning. Allegretto singled in a run and Marciniak singled in two more and a two-out infield error allowed another run in. Cam Wagner got the final out of the fourth in relief of Bain and went the final 2 1/3 innings.
The Rams pushed two insurance runs across in the bottom of the sixth to set the final margin. Kaden Dennis singled in a run and Luke Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly plated the other.
Allegretto had three hits with a double and two runs scored while Aiden Zimmerman, who was credited with a seven-out save, and Dennis each singled twice.
Bain and Breckin Minich each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Bain threw 98 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits while walking three and striking out none. Four of the seven runs off Bain were earned.
In last Thursday’s game:
THURSDAY, May 26
Redbank Valley 3,
Karns City 2
At Kuntz Field, the Bulldogs landed a finals berth thanks to a seventh-inning rally that saw them go into their last at-bat down 2-0.
But the Bulldogs rallied after failing to score in the first six innings, putting runners on base in every inning. In the sixth, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out, but an inning-ending double play ended the threat.
Karns City starter Cole Sherwin pitched into the seventh, but couldn’t finish off the shutout. Peyton Rearick walked and scored on Owen Clouse’s triple to right-center field. Clouse tied the game when Tyler Hetrick lifted a sacrifice fly to center field.
Tate Minich singled and after Bryson Bain’s flyout, stole second then came home on Breckin Minich’s clutch two-out single to right.
Minich then came in and struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh to notch the save for Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier who allowed six hits and one walk while striking out three in his six innings.
Owen Clouse finished 3-for-4 with a double to go along with his triple. Mason Clouse had two hits with a double.