NEW BETHLEHEM — It was always basketball first for Redbank Valley senior Marquese Gardlock.
Of course, the love is still there as he’s helping lead the Bulldogs through a successful season right now on the hard court. But his future points to college football and California University of Pa. starting next fall.
Gardlock, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the PIAA Class 1A Championship game last fall, recently committed to attend the NCAA Division II located south of Pittsburgh. He plans to major in education with perhaps a second major in sports medicine.
The Sharon native moved to New Bethlehem the winter of his sophomore year and lives with his cousin Chris Marshall and his family. Football wasn’t on the radar so much, although basketball certainly was.
“I played football when I was really young, but before I came here, I just watched it on TV,” said Gardlock last week. “I never really had love for the game anymore and it was always just basketball, basketball, basketball. I just didn’t pay attention to it anymore.”
That changed. Prior to his junior year, both he and his cousin Chris joined the team and the impact was immediate. The Bulldogs reached the PIAA quarterfinals in 2021 and then reached the state finals last fall.
He caught 33 passes for 569 yards with five touchdowns as a receiver the past season after grabbing 17 passes for 270 yards in 2021. At 6-foot-3, 178 pounds right now, Gardlock’s work at defensive back as a corner is what Cal projects for college. He intercepted four passes last fall and was pretty much a stopper on the other team’s top receiving target.
“I think what Cal was impressed with Marquese was his length with his arms,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “Obviously, he’s going to have to put some weight on which he has the frame to be able to do that, but it’s the reach and the lankiness. A lot of times, a 6-foot-2, 6-3 defensive back really catches your attention. You don’t see a lot of those guys.”
And neither did Gold when he first saw Gardlock walking down the hall during school. The 2020 football season was already over, but always looking for players, Gold started his recruitment of the new student at Redbank Valley.
“I’ll never forget the first time going up to him and asking him about football and he said he was a basketball player only,” Gold said. “It was the winter COVID hit and it was going to be Hudson (Martz) and Kobe (Bonanno) and their senior year and was reminding him that we were here.”
Eventually, the recruiting worked.
“Coach asked me first and then a bunch of players on the team like Hudson and Ray (Shreckengost) and Gunner (Mangiantini), they’re all telling me I should play,” Gardlock said. “At first I was hesitant, but once all the players wanted me to play, it felt like a family, right then and there.”
But it wasn’t just Gardlock, who takes credit for getting Marshall on the roster and that turned out pretty well, too. Both turned out to be award-winning players.
While Marshall earned D9and10Sports.Com’s District 9 Player of the Year honors and all-state honors by both the PA Sports Writers and Pennsylvania Football News, Gardlock netted a First Team All-State honor at cornerback by the PFN.
“Marquese is also quick to point out that he’s the one who got Chris to play too,” Gold laughed. “He also likes to throw that out there to remind people that Chris wouldn’t have played without him.”
From basketball-only to all-state football player to college recruit.
“The first day at camp when Marquese and Chris showed up obviously changed the whole trajectory of the program for the next two years mixed in with other guys mixed in with other guys gave us an element we didn’t have before that,” Gold said.
And Coach Gold acknowledged that the addition of Marshall had something to do with Gardlock.
Gardlock picked California over Clarion, Division III Westminster and a couple other D3 schools. He’s going to be a Vulcan.
“The college recruiting crazy to me because, like a couple years ago, I would never think I’d be getting offers for football, so it was crazy and shocking at the same time,” Gardlock said. “I made the decision for Cal because it felt like Redbank in a way. It felt like family, the best thing for school and sports, so I thought it was the best decision for me personally.”
Gardlock, while trying to help the Bulldogs run their basketball deep into the postseason as well, looked back at a special season on the gridiron.
“For me, at the beginning of the season when we lost to Keystone, that just put a spark in every single one of the players and if would’ve never lost that game, I don’t think we would’ve gone to the state final,” Gardlock said. “Blowing people out, the close games, every single moment was special. I wouldn’t go back and change anything. We tried our best, but playing (at Hershey) against (Bishop Guilfoyle) was just crazy.”
Gold is happy he had his “basketball-only” guy on his roster the past two seasons and can’t wait to see what his now former player can do at the next level.
“It’s a really unique story with him living here, away from his parents and grandparents and just to see how he was able to excel and grow and see the attention from a top-notch program like Cal gave him and it’s neat and good for him,” Gold said.
“It’s good for our program and we’re excited to see where he can go,” Gold added. “Marquese has always been one of those guys who talks about college being a major goal of his and I believe among his siblings, he’s the first to go. So that’s something that he really, really wanted and it’s cool that football was able to help him in that path.”