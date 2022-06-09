Joining the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in the second round of the PIAA state baseball players are three other District 9 teams — Punxsutawney, DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion-Limestone.
The Bulldogs meet WPIAL fourth seed Burgettstown in the second game of a tripleheader involving two other D9 teams at Slippery Rock University Thursday afternoon. DuBois Central Catholic meets District 10 champion Saegertown in a Class 1A game at noon, followed by the Bulldogs facing the Blue Devils at 2:30 p.m.
Following the Bulldogs at around 5 p.m. is Punxsutawney facing Franklin in Class 3A.
While the Bulldogs were beating WPIAL champion Serra Catholic 2-1 in eight innings at Norwin High School on Monday, Burgettstown was knocking off D9 champion Johnsonburg 6-5 in St. Marys.
The Blue Devils (15-5) trailed Johnsonburg 3-0 going into the top of the third before sophomore Brodie Kuzior ripped a grand slam home run in a five-run third inning. He singled in a run in the fifth to put them up 6-4 before the Rams cut it to the final score in the bottom of the inning. He and Sam Elich each had two hits.
Kuzior also threw the final 1 1/3 innings of relief and struck out two while walking one to get the save for junior starter Andrew Bredel who went the first 5 2/3 innings.
Bredel would be unavailable for Thursday’s matchup with the Bulldogs, although Kuzior (6-0, 2.58 ERA, 46 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings) would be available. He, Bredel and senior Nathan Klodowski, a St. Bonaventure recruit, have accounted for nearly 90 percent of the team’s innings. Klodowski is 3-3 with 62 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings and a 2.85 ERA.
The question is whether Klodowski is eligible for the game with the Bulldogs. He and his dad, assistant coach Mike, were ejected during the Blue Devils’ 6-4 loss to Riverside in last week’s WPIAL consolation game. Reports have him out for just one game, but it could be two.
Klodowski (.590, 11 doubles, 28 runs, all team-best totals), Kuzior (.441) and sophomore Brodie Kuzior (.404) are the top hitters on another Bulldogs WPIAL foe that blew out teams all year long. The Blue Devils outscored their foes 177-66.
Redbank Valley isn’t a whole lot different in run differential, 168-67, with their last three wins in four games coming by one run.
Sophomore outfielder Owen Clouse (.463, 28 runs), junior catcher Tate Minich (.415, 26 RBIs), sophomore Ty Carrier (.396) and senior Bryson Bain (.339) are among the top hitters in the Bulldogs’ lineup.
Carrier, the likely Thursday starting pitcher takes a 3-0 record and 2.45 ERA into the game. He’s appeared in 14 games covering 34 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and eight walks. Carrier and Bain (4-6, 3.79 ERA, 44 1/3 innings, 37 strikeouts, 30 walks) have carried most of the staff workload, but without Bain available, it’ll likely be Wagner (3-0, 2.29 ERA, 18 1/3 innings, 24 strikeouts, six walks) next out of the bullpen. No other Bulldog has thrown more than eight innings.
Thursday’s winner gets either DuBois Central Catholic or Saegertown in Monday’s semifinals. While that matchup leads to an obvious D9 site if both teams win, both turf fields in DuBois are not available.
In other matchups:
— DuBois Central Catholic (19-4) advanced with a 15-5 win over Rochester in six innings via the 10-Run Rule. The Cardinals meet D10 champion Saegertown, which advanced with a 9-2 win over Eden Christian.
— Punxsutawney advanced with an 8-2 win over Penns Valley, using a six-run fourth inning to break things open. The Chucks face a Franklin team that edged WPIAL champion South Park in a battle of teams with big Division I college arms. Franklin junior Luke Guth, a Vanderbilt recruit, tossed a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts, in a 3-0 win over South Park which had Kentucky recruit Drew Lafferty striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Of course, Guth is not eligible to pitch against the Chucks.
In softball:
— District 9 had four softball teams get through the first round — DuBois Central Catholic in Class 1A, Johnsonburg in 2A, Karns City in 3A and Clearfield in 4A.
DCC beat Greensburg Central Catholic 4-2, Johnsonburg defeated Muncy 3-1, Karns City dumped Harbor Creek 7-2 and Clearfield edged Franklin 4-3. Elk County Catholic was blanked 6-0 by Saegertown in a Class 1A game.
All play Thursday as well. DCC meets WPIAL runner-up West Greene also at Slippery Rock University at 3 p.m. Johnsonburg faces WPIAL champion Neshannock at DuBois’ Heindl Field at 3 p.m. Karns City meets WPIAL champion Avonworth at Mars High School at 1 p.m. while Clearfield plays District 3 champion Hamburg at Central Columbia High School starting at 6 p.m.