PITTSBURGH — Central Clarion won its first-ever District 9 title in Butler County last Saturday. Now it’s off to Pittsburgh for its first PIAA playoff game Friday night.
And the 10-1 Wildcats will face the tall task of facing one of the top Class 2A teams in the state with Pittsburgh City League champion Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
The 11-0 Bulldogs who have outscored foes 514-93 this year, roll into Friday with a No. 2 state ranking by the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. They routed District 5’s Berlin Brothersvalley, 59-7, for their second straight sub-regional title last Thursday in Somerset.
Head coach Donta Green is in his fourth season and has gotten much credit for making the program a vital part of his school’s ability to develop student-athletes as a recent Post-Gazette feature story. Cursing? That’ll get you plenty of pushups and Green has plenty of talent to work with.
In last week’s win over Berlin, the Bulldogs piled up 589 yards of offense, 330 by halftime on 28 plays and it was quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo leading the way. He threw for 340 yards and five TDs with Davon Jones and Sincere Smith pulling in 132 and 108 yards respectively. Kahlil Taylor ran for two TDs in the first half and finished with 77 yards on 10 carries.
The Bulldogs, ranked behind District 2’s Lakeland and ahead of D10 power Farrell with Mount Carmel — it beat Southern Columbia during the regular season and plays it for the D4 title Friday — ranked No. 4, beat Steelton-Highspire 39-18 in Week 2. Steel High of District 3 is the top-ranked team in Class 1A.
Their postseason began with a 45-6 win over Perry and then a 40-8 win over Taylor Allderdice for their 38th City League title. In the D5/8 sub-regional semifinal, Westinghouse routed Chestnut Ridge 48-15 before dumping Berlin.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats blanked Brookville 35-0 last week in what was their first shutout win of the season as they limited the Raiders to 121 yards of offense.
District 9 League Region 1 Defensive MVP Ryan Hummell made his presence felt against the Raiders with 17 tackles, four solo and 13 assists, while Brady Quinn (9), Ashton Rex (8) and Braylon Beckwith (8) also among the tackling leaders. Jase Ferguson intercepted his team-best sixth pass.
Offensively, the Wildcats rolled up 356 yards against the Raiders. They’re averaging 405 yards per game — 242 passing, 163 rushing — with Ferguson up to 2,643 yards passing for the year, completing 123 of 216 with 32 TDs and 15 interceptions.
Rex has been brilliant as District 9’s top receiver. His 58 catches for 1,515 yards and 13 TDs. His yards are the second-most in a season by a D9 receiver, trailing just DuBois’ Kyle Hopson’s 1,665 yards in 2016 on 101 catches. Rex passed the Port Allegany duo of Nick Conway (1,472) and Tyce Miller (1,425) who managed to do that in the same season in 2012.
Dawson Smail (26-505, 7 TDs) and Tommy Smith (18-354, 6 TDs) are Ferguson’s other top receiving targets.
Connor Kopnitsky (99-631, 10 TDs) and Ferguson (112-518, 7 TDs) lead the Wildcats’ running game.
Friday’s winner gets the District 10 champion in next week’s quarterfinals. Farrell meets Sharpsville Saturday in Wilmington at 7 p.m. On the other side of the “western” side of the bracket, it’s the WPIAL with its semifinals this week — Steel Valley vs. Neshannock and Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox.
On the other side of the bracket, last year’s Class 1A state champion Bishop Guilfoyle meets Penns Valley for the District 6 title while Mount Carmel plays Southern Columbia for the D4 title. D2 champion Lakeland meets D11 champion Executive Education and D3 champion Trinity plays D12 champion West Catholic.