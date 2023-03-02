CLARION — Meeting number four awaits the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs.
After Tuesday night’s 60-16 rout of Keystone, the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs advanced to Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Championship game with Moniteau yet again.
Moniteau’s 50-38 win over Coudersport in Tuesday’s other semifinal gets these Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rivals together for the fourth time, the last being the conference championship at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium in a 56-37 victory on Feb. 18.
Saturday’s final is set for Tippin at 2 p.m. It’ll be the third meeting since Feb. 10 when the Lady Bulldogs beat Moniteau, 46-31, in West Sunbury. Their first meeting was a 36-34 Lady Bulldogs win on Dec. 16.
Regardless of Saturday’s result, both teams head to the state tournament. Redbank Valley (24-1) is looking for its second title, last year’s coming in Class 3A.
“The KSAC championship was a goal, the district championship is a goal and then it’s seeing what we can do in the state playoffs,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “So by winning tonight, that guarantees that opportunity for the state playoffs.
“Moniteau is always a challenge. The first time we played them, they gave us a challenge and the last two times we were able to get separation. They’re a very good team with great players and a great coach. It’ll be a challenge Saturday afternoon.”
Edmonds liked how his team looked even with the long layoff that saw them last play in the KSAC final.
“We gave the girls a lot of time off last week and we came back on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with three hard practices and they were probably the best practices so far this year,” he said. “The girls were determined to get to the finals.”
Against Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead for good with a pair of Mylee Harmon free throws for a 6-5 advantage with 3:02 left in the first quarter and never looked back. They closed the first half with a 27-4 run and led 31-9.
So it was off to the races, literally.
“All year long we’ve been transitioning and we like to get the ball and go,” Edmonds said. “So whenever we get rebounds inside, we look for the transition points and Mylee does an excellent job finishing.”
A 15-5 third-quarter advantage pushed the game into the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock territory when Ryleigh Evans’ putback gave the Lady Bulldogs a 44-14 lead with 1:14 left in the quarter.
Harmon led the charge with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Caylen Rearick finished with 10 points while Alivia Huffman scored nine points and collected 10 rebounds. Kira Bonanno and Addyson Bond scored seven and six points respectively off the bench.
Keystone’s leading scorer Alyssa Bowser was limited to a team-high seven points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs limited Keystone (13-10) to 7-for-37 shooting while forcing 26 turnovers to the Lady Bulldogs’ lowly five giveaways.
“Once we built that little bit of a lead, we just went into a 2-3 and denied the pass to the middle and always had one or two players on Bowser or the other big,” Edmonds said.
Regardless of what happens Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs head to the PIAA playoffs that begin Friday, March 10. The D9 champion plays the WPIAL sixth-place finisher while the runner-up meets the D10 third-placer, both games at a D9 site and time to be announced.
Serra Catholic, the No. 3 seed for the WPIAL playoffs, wound up placing sixth while in District 10, the D10 semifinals were Wednesday night with Kennedy Catholic vs. Lakeview and Maplewood vs. Cambridge Springs. The loses of those games play for third on Saturday.